Here’s What’s New on Prime Video in June 2025

As a new month swoops in, so does a whole new slate of movies and shows on each streamer. And Prime Video is no exception.

This June, you’ll be able to watch classic from the 1950s all the way up to recent hits from last year, along with the streamer’s own original releases. You can have a most excellent evening with “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey” and “Bill & Ted Face the Music,” speed through life with “Sonic the Hedgehog 3” and more.

You can check out the full list of what’s coming to Prime Video in June 2025 below.

June 1

12 Angry Men (1957)

Annie (2014)

At First Sight (1999)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020)

Billy Madison (1995)

Bloodsport (1998)

Brokeback Mountain (2006)

Capote (2006)

Chips (2017)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Fled (1996)

Godzilla (2014)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Half Baked (1998)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2001)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Letters From Iwo Jima (2007)

Life (1999)

Masters of the Universe (1987)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Mississippi Burning (1989)

Moneyball (2011)

Nanny McPhee (2006)

Oblivion (2013)

Platoon (1987)

Pixels (2015)

Red Corner (1997)

Return of the Seven (1966)

Rings (2017)

Road House (1989)

Ronin (1998)

Serenity (2005)

Stargate (1994)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Brothers (2001)

The Greatest Showman (2017)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)

Twins (1988)

Valkyrie (2008)

White Chicks (2004)

June 20

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (2024)

June 21

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (2022)

June 27

Nosferatu (2024)

June 29

Another Miss Oh, Season 1 (2016)

Her Private Life, Season 1 (2019)

Melting Me Softly, Season 1 (2019)

Military Prosecutor Doberman S1 (2022)

Mouse, Season 1 (2020)

The Heavenly Idol, Season 1 (2023)

The Killer’s Shopping List, Season 1 (2022)

Touch Your Heart, Season 1 (2019)

June 30

XXX: The Return of Xander Cage (2017)

