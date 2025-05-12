Prime Video to Host ACM Awards Through 2028

The Academy of Country Music Awards have a home at Prime Video for the next three years, Amazon announced ahead of its upfront presentation on Monday.

The three-year renewal comes just days after Reba McEntire hosted the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards last Thursday. The deal with Dick Clark Productions will take the ACMs through their 63rd ceremony in 2028.

“Our ongoing partnership with the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions has been an amazing experience for everyone involved,” Amazon MGM Studios global head of television Vernon Sanders said. “With the tremendous success of this year’s 60th anniversary show hosted by the legendary Reba McEntire, we are overjoyed to continue our relationship with the Academy and DCP for the next three years. We look forward to maintaining this success and bringing even more star-studded and captivating shows to our global Prime Video customers.”

“Our powerful partnership with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video has expanded the reach and accessibility of our show and the Country Music genre to viewers anytime, anywhere around the world and has redefined what an awards show experience can and should be in today’s environment,” ACM CEO Damon Whiteside added. “The synergies between Prime Video, Amazon Music, Twitch and the other divisions of Amazon bring exponential value to our artists, our genre and our fans through an immersive 360° music experience they can’t get from any other platform. I am so proud of our pioneering first four years in the streaming space, and we are excited to continue to deliver the future of Country Music and the ACM Awards to fans everywhere over the next three years.”

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Prime Video through 2028,” Dick Clark Productions CEO Jay Penske echoed. “The Academy of Country Music Awards made history in 2022 as the first major awards show to exclusively livestream and continues to break new ground, creating a world-class music event and providing dynamic, unparalleled reach through Prime Video, connecting country music with a global audience.”

“I feel like it’s just another way for us to get country music out there to the world,” Miranda Lambert added. “Country music is really popular right now, and I’m so glad more people are understanding what we’re about, and I’m so happy to be part of the ACM history, and that it’s gonna continue for three more years is really exciting.”

The 2025 ACMs were produced by Dick Clark Productions with Raj Kapoor as executive producer and showrunner and Patrick Menton as co-EP. Fellow EPs included Whiteside, Penske and Barry Adelman, as well as consulting producer John Saade.

The 60th Academy of Country Music Awards are available to stream on Prime Video.