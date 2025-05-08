Where to Watch the 60th Annual American Country Music Awards

Reba McEntire makes her return to host the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The awards show has partnered with Prime Video to make the stream free for a global audience across 240+ countries, airing from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The 16-time ACM Award winner is back to host the awards show for the 18th time. She first hosted the show in 1986 and most recently led the awards broadcast in 2024.

Ella Langley led this year’s nominations with eight, followed by Cody Johnson, Morgan Wallen and Lainey Wilson with seven, Chris Stapleton with six and Riley Green and Post Malone with five each. See the full list of nominees here.

To celebrate six decades of country music, several icons of the genre and newcomers will perform on the broadcast, including Blake Shelton, Shaboozey, Chris Stapleton, Miranda Lambert and Jelly Roll, to name a few.

Keep reading for a full breakdown of how to watch the ACM Awards:

What time are the American Country Music Awards?

The show will air Thursday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Where can I watch? Is it streaming?

The ACM Awards will be available to stream live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch. A Prime membership will not be required to watch live.

The full rebroadcast will be available following the stream on Prime Video starting Friday, May 9, beginning at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Who is hosting the award show?

Reba McEntire will return to host the awards show for 18th time, the most of any artist. She also holds the most nominations for Female Artist of the Year and 16 ACM Award wins.

Who are the presenters?

This year’s group of presenters includes:

Blake Shelton

Carly Pearce

Clint Black

Crystal Gayle

ERNEST

Gabby Barrett

Gretchen Wilson

Jordan Davis

Lee Ann Womack

Lionel Richie

Little Big Town

Martina McBride

Parker McCollum

Riley Green

Rita Wilson

Sara Evans

Sugarland

The Oak Ridge Boys

Wynonna Judd

Who will be performing?

