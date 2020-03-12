New ‘Scream’ Movie in Development With ‘Ready or Not’ Directors

Original “Scream” writer Kevin Williamson will executive produce alongside Chad Villella

A new “Scream” movie is in development, with “Ready or Not” directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett attached to direct, an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap.

Original “Scream” writer Kevin Williamson will executive produce alongside Chad Villella, while William Sherak, James Vanderbilt, and Paul Neinstein will produce the film.

Whether it’s a reboot or a continuation in the famous horror franchise is unclear at this time. The film is set to begin production in May — whether that plan will remain on course in the midst of the coronavirus remains to be seen.

Spyglass Media is developing the film, while Villela, Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett’s collective Radio Silence will produce. The collective is known for its popular horror anthology “V/H/S” and “Southbound.”

“Scream,” the 1996 slasher horror film, was directed by Wes Craven and was written by Kevin Williams, and followed a young woman in a small town who was targeted by a killer in a mask, later known as GhostFace. Sequels hit the theaters in 1997, 2000 and 2011, and have starred actors like Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette. and Liev Schreiber. The films have grossed a collective $608 million at the worldwide box office.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett directed “Ready or Not,” which became a surprise hit for Fox Searchlight when it grossed $57.6 million worldwide on a $6 million budget. The film grossed Samara Weaving, Adam Brody, Andie MacDowell and Henry Czerny.

A spokesperson for Spyglass had no comment.

