Sony Unveils New Columbia Pictures Logo for 100th Anniversary

To celebrate next year’s 100th anniversary of Columbia Pictures, Sony Pictures has released a new logo of the studio’s famous “Lady with the Torch,” with special events set throughout 2024.

Founded by Harry and Jack Cohn on Jan. 10, 1924, Columbia holds the record for most Best Picture Oscar wins with 12 films, starting with Frank Capra’s “It Happened One Night” and continuing with classics like “The Bridge on the River Kwai” and “Lawrence of Arabia.”

Over the decades, Columbia’s long list of hit movies and acclaimed classics include “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington,” “On the Waterfront,” “Taxi Driver,” “Ghostbusters,” “Groundhog Day,” “The Social Network,” “Spider-Man” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

“There is one thing that separates a major studio from all other content producers: history. At Columbia, that history is reflected in the countless cultural talismans created by thousands of people over now 100 years. All of us at Columbia are proud of that legacy and honored to celebrate it,” Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, said in a statement.

Along with the logo (pictured above), Sony and Columbia will commemorate the anniversary with festival screenings, live concerts of prominent film scores, and curated Blu-Ray releases from the studio’s 100-year history. More information on these special events will be revealed in the months ahead.