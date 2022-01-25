Respawn Entertainment is developing three new “Star Wars” video games for Electronic Arts and Lucasfilm Games, the companies announced on Tuesday. The developer behind the popular video game franchise “Apex Legends” and the 2019 “Star Wars” game “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” is leading the development and production of these three new games, which include a new installment in the “Star Wars Jedi” series, an all-new first-person shooter and a “Star Wars” strategy game.

Vince Zampella, Group GM and Founder of Respawn, is overseeing this new phase of EA’s relationship with Lucasfilm.

Game Director Stig Asmussen is leading the charge on the new “Star Wars Jedi” game, while Respawn’s all-new “Star Wars” first-person shooter game is being led by Peter Hirschmann, Game Director at Respawn whose credits include “Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.” The strategy game is being developed through a production collaboration with the newly formed studio Bit Reactor, helmed by games industry veteran Greg Foerstch. Respawn will produce the new “Star Wars” strategy game while Bit Reactor leads on the development of the title.

“We are excited to continue working with the superbly talented developers at Respawn,” said Douglas Reilly, VP, Lucasfilm Games. “They have demonstrated excellence in telling epic ‘Star Wars’ stories along with best-in-class gameplay across different genres and we are looking forward to bringing more amazing experiences to the galaxy far, far away.”

“Building on the previous successes of our EA relationship, this new collaboration highlights the trust and mutual respect shared between the world-class teams at EA, Respawn and Lucasfilm Games,” said Sean Shoptaw, SVP, Walt Disney Games. “Fostered by the expertise and passion within each team, we will create thrilling original games for diverse audiences across the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy.”

“Working with Lucasfilm Games on a new FPS in the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy is a dream come true for me, as this is a story I have always wanted to tell,” said Peter Hirschmann, game director at Respawn. Peter previously worked as VP of development at LucasArts, and was executive producer on the original ‘Star Wars Battlefront’ games. Hirschmann and the team at Respawn have just begun work on the title.

“Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” was released in 2019 to positive critical and fan response, so news of Respawn’s involvement in three additional “Star Wars” games no doubt comes as welcome news to fans. Work is already underway on all three games.