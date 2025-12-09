9 Movies and Shows That Are New to Netflix This Week

Need something new to watch? Naturally, Netflix has plenty of new releases to keep you binge-watching throughout the week. This week, those titles include “Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas,” a new holiday family special featuring the beloved “Sesame Street” character alongside the former NASA engineer for some educational Christmas fun; “Simon Cowell: The Next Act,” a new docuseries following Cowell through his attempt to assemble a new breakout boyband; and “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” the latest “Knives Out” movie from Rian Johnson, whic has earned a cavalcade of glowing reviews during its festival circuit and brief theatrical run.

This week also sees all seven seasons of “The West Wing” arrive on the streamer for the first time in five years. The acclaimed NBC political drama was an Emmys titan during its run, and if you’re in need of a little early-2000s era political optimism this holiday season, here’s your perfect binge-watch.

Here are the new movies and shows on Netflix this week to know, followed by a complete list of everything coming to the streaming service between Dec. 8 to Dec. 14.

“Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas”

Netflix Family Special

Release Date: Dec. 8

Play video

Elmo and his Sesame Street friends work with former NASA engineer turned YouTube star Mark Rober to make special presents for a Merry Giftmas exchange.

“The West Wing” Seasons 1-7

NBC Series

Release Date: Dec. 9 (original release date Sept. 22, 1999)

Bradley Whitford, “The West Wing”

This powerful political epic chronicles the triumphs and travails of White House senior staff under the administration of President Josiah Bartlet.

“The Accident” Season 2

Netflix Series

Release Date: Dec. 10

Play video

A year after tragedy struck four families, pain lingers while new secrets surface. Now, each one must decide: seek redemption or revenge.

“Simon Cowell: The Next Act”

Netflix Documentary

Release Date: Dec. 10

Play video

Music mogul and record executive Simon Cowell has single handedly created some of the biggest music superstars in the world. In this brand-new Netflix docu-series, cameras follow him everywhere as he sets out to do it again, to try and create the next global boyband sensation. This is unlike any show he has made before. From raw open casting calls to the release of their debut single, this is an all-access pass for viewers to catch every moment of Simon’s next chapter. Will he strike gold once again?

“Man Vs Baby”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Dec. 11

Play video

Trevor’s back, baby! Heartfelt mishaps and Christmas capers abound as comedy legend Rowan Atkinson returns for another chaotic house-sitting experience.

“Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2”

Netflix Series

Release Date: Dec. 11

Play video

Lara races across the globe to uncover ancient African relics before a techno-visionary bent on playing god uses them to unleash worldwide destruction.

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

Netflix Movie

Release Date: Dec. 13

Play video

Detective Benoit Blanc teams up with an earnest young priest to investigate a perfectly impossible crime at a small-town church with a dark history.

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

Movie

Release Date: Dec. 13 (Original release date Dec. 12, 1999)

Play video

Con artist Tom Ripley charms his way into the lavish life of a charismatic heir — and takes drastic measures to keep his lies from catching up with him.

“PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie”

Movie

Release Date: Dec. 14 (Original release date Sept. 29, 2023)

After a mysterious meteor crashes in Adventure City, the plucky pups gain slick new superpowers and fend off a sinister scientist.

Everything New on Netflix This Week

We’ve highlighted the major titles above, but there’s always a wealth of new movies and shows streaming from week to week, from international releases to old favorites that just got added to the library. Here’s this week’s haul.

Available Monday, Dec. 8

“Elmo and Mark Rober’s Merry Giftmas”

Available Tuesday, Dec. 9

“Badly in Love”

“Blood Coast” Season 2

“Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within”

“The West Wing” Seasons 1-7

Available Wednesday, Dec. 10

“The Accident” Season 2

“Record of Ragnarök” Season 3

“Simon Cowell: The Next Act”

Avail. Thursday, Dec. 11

“The Fakenapping”

“Had I Not Seen the Sun: Part 2”

“Lost in the Spotlight”

“Man Vs Baby”

“Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft: Season 2”

“The Town”

Available Friday, Dec. 12

“The Amazing Digital Circus” Season 1: Episodes 5-7

“City of Shadows”

“Home for Christmas” Season 3

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery”

Available Saturday, Dec. 13

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

Available Sunday, Dec. 14