New ‘Transformers’ Movie in the Works From ‘Blue Beetle’ Director Angel Manuel Soto

Paramount Pictures has made a blind script commitment to develop a new “Transformers” movie that has “Blue Beetle” director Angel Manuel Soto attached to direct, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

“The Defenders” showrunner Marco Ramirez is set to write the script.

Details about the project are being kept under wraps and it is currently unknown who will produce. The new untitled “Transformers” movie will be developed apart from the main universe of current films dating back to 2007.

'Transformers' Franchise Sequel Eyes 'Creed 2' Director Steven Caple Jr

Steven Caple Jr., the director of 2018’s “Creed II,” will direct the next installment in the “Transformers” franchise for Paramount and Hasbro Studios.

The “Transformers” franchise has grossed $4.84 billion globally dating back to 2007. 2018’s “Bumblebee” directed by Travis Knight however only made $467.9 million worldwide compared to the prior five films by Bay. Paramount is also in the works on an animated “Transformers” film that has “Toy Story 4” director Josh Cooley attached.

The next “Transformers” film currently has a targeted release date of June 24, 2022.

Ramirez’ credits include television shows such as FX’s “Sons of Anarchy” and Netflix’s “Daredevil,” along with becoming the co-showrunner and co-creator status of “Defenders.”

Angel Manuel Soto made his feature directorial debut with “La Granja” (The Farm) which sheds a thought provoking light on the tough realities facing the people of Puerto Rico. He went on to create several groundbreaking narrative VR pieces such as “Dinner Party” and “Bashir’s Dream” which have premiered to critical success at festivals. More recently, Angel directed the Award Winning Sundance 2020 darling “Charm City Kings,” which is now streaming on HBO Max.

As TheWrap first exclusively reported, Soto is currently attached to direct “Blue Beetle,” the first Latino superhero movie from DC Films and Warner Bros.

Ramirez is is repped by UTA and Soto is repped by CAA and manager Jairo Alvarado at Redefine Entertainment.

