“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest” reached an audience of 29.3 million at midnight in delayed viewing, TheWrap can reveal exclusively.

As viewers tuned in to see the ball drop in New York City’s Times Square, the ABC annual special grew its audience by 32% in after three days of viewing, according to Nielsen live-plus-three-day figures, when compared to the initial 22.2 million viewers brought in by live-plus-same-day data.

Overall, the special, which featured performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla, among others, saw a 35% uptick in both total viewers and in the key broadcast demo among adults 18-54 within the three days since its airing, marking the celebration’s highest viewership since 2020.

Primetime portions of the special saw similar growth over last year’s event as viewership from 10:30-11:30 p.m. ET reached 10.4 million viewing in same-day viewing, up 30% from last year’s total viewership of 8 million.

On social media, the special grew its video view count by 20% as compare to last year as the celebration ranked as the No. 1 driver of social video consumption on New Year’s Eve. Produced by Dick Clark Productions, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024” is executive produced by Seacrest, Michael Dempsey and Barry Adelman.

On New Year’s Day, ABC’s airing of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony kept the party going as the most-watched entertainment broadcast program of the night. Airing on a broadcast network for the first time, the program scored 3.1 million total viewers and a 0.36 rating in the key demo, marking the ceremony’s most-watched telecast ever, based on available data, and highest-rated telecast in the demo since 2004.

Recent music programming has translated into ratings success for ABC, as Dec. 21 telecast of “The iHeart Radio Jingle Ball Tour” was up 542% in total viewers and up 497% in terms of demo viewers as compared the special’s airing on the CW last year.