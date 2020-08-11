New York Comic Con Pivots Online With Live YouTube Sessions

New York Comic Con producer Reedpop is canceling the annual in-person event and teaming up with YouTube to stream live panels, the company announced on Tuesday.

The New York Comic Con YouTube channel will exclusively live stream panels from Oct. 8-11.

In terms of companies participating so far, Starz is bringing “American Gods,” and CBS All Access will feature “Star Trek Universe.” Other companies participating include DreamWorks Animation, Hulu and FX. Premieres, further announcements, fan contests will be announced in the weeks leading up to the con.

“We are thoroughly disappointed that we can’t gather together, in-person for the New York Comic Con we love to build and our fans love to revel in. We look forward to this weekend all year long, just like you, and with this being our 15th edition, we were particularly excited. I will miss walking up and down artist alley and seeing friends that I’ve made since we were in the basement at the Javits Center,” said Lance Fensterman, President of ReedPop in a statement to TheWrap. “While this year will definitely be a different experience, we are going to look to bring the best and most engaging event to our fans, exhibitors, and studios through our partnership with YouTube.”

Additionally, fans will be able to participate in talent Q&A’s during the panels on YouTube. Fans will also be able to virtually engage in meet and greets, workshops, and videos along with personal autographs and a virtual marketplace.

San Diego Comic Con also hosted a virtual event last month, but with pre-recorded panels instead. New York Comic Con’s move to go virtual comes amid the growing number of cases of COVID-19 that continue to rise across the country. However, New York for the past month has been consistently reporting fewer than 1,00 new cases per day.