While the Oscars and other awards bodies have all pushed events back on their calendar and expanded eligibility for what movies can be considered, the New York Film Critics Circle will only consider movies released in the 2020 calendar year for its annual awards.

The NYFCC announced Friday it will vote for its 2020 awards on Dec. 18 and that only movies released in theaters or on digital platforms between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, will be considered.

Further, the date for the group’s annual Gala Awards dinner is still to be announced, and membership for 2020 members will be frozen this year, with all current members still eligible to vote, even as many critics’ jobs have been affected by COVID-19. No new members will be voted in this year.

Also Read: Academy on Fallout From New Oscar Best Picture Rules: 'You Aren't Creating Change If You Don't Get Criticized'

“This is a year unlike any other in our lifetimes. But the world of movies hasn’t stopped, and already, even in this very strange year, we’ve seen a range of films and performances that have impressed and moved us. It’s more important than ever to celebrate the way movies can connect us, and the NYFCC is looking forward to honoring the best of 2020,” NYFCC chair Stephanie Zacharek said in a statement.

Dec. 18 is still later than usual for the New York Film Critics Circle to vote, as last year the NYFCC selected “The Irishman” as its best film of the year in the first week of December, and in past years the awards have been voted on in late November.

While the awards are one of the first handed out in the long awards season calendar, they’re less a precursor to the Oscars and have shown more diverse tastes than The Academy. The last time the NYFCC agreed with the Academy on the eventual Best Picture winner was “The Artist” from 2011.

Also Read: BAFTA LA Postpones Britannia Awards to 2021

While other awards bodies such as the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild and various film festival galas have all pushed back and changed their eligibility in line with the Oscars, it’s possible that other regional film critics groups will follow New York’s lead in keeping eligibility to the 2020 calendar year.

The Oscars meanwhile will take place on April 25, the latest the ceremony has been held since 1932, and movies released up through February 28 will be eligible for the 93rd Oscars.

The New York Film Critics Circle was founded in 1935 and features Time Magazine critic Stephanie Zacharek as 2020 chairman, Jordan Hoffman as vice chair and Marshall Fine as NYFCC general manager.

A full list of current NYFCC members is below:

Stephanie Zacharek (CHAIR)

Time Magazine

Jordan Hoffman (VICE CHAIR)

Freelance

Marshall Fine (GENERAL MANAGER)

Freelance

MEMBERS:

Sam Adams

Slate

John Anderson

Freelance

Melissa Anderson

4Columns

Michael Atkinson

Freelance

Richard Brody

The New Yorker

Dwight Brown

NNPA Syndication

Kameron Austin Collins

Rolling Stone

Bilge Ebiri

New York Magazine

David Edelstein

Freelance

David Ehrlich

IndieWire

Kate Erbland

IndieWire

David Fear

Rolling Stone

Graham Fuller

Freelance

Owen Gleiberman

Variety

Ed Gonzalez

Slant Magazine

Leah Greenblatt

Entertainment Weekly

Steven D. Greydanus

The National Catholic Register

Rafer Guzman

Newsday

Caryn James

BBC

Stuart Klawans

The Nation

Eric Kohn

IndieWire

Richard Lawson

Vanity Fair

Tomris Laffly

Freelance

Violet Lucca

Freelance

Joe Morgenstern

The Wall Street Journal

Sheila O’Malley

Rogerebert.com

Nick Pinkerton

Freelance

Peter Rainer

Christian Science Monitor

Rex Reed

Observer

David Rooney

The Hollywood Reporter

Joshua Rothkopf

Freelance

Matt Zoller Seitz

Rogerebert.com

David Sims

The Atlantic

Matt Singer

ScreenCrush

Kyle Smith

National Review

Dana Stevens

Slate

Sara Stewart

New York Post

Amy Taubin

Artforum

Peter Travers

Rolling Stone

Keith Uhlich

Freelance

Elizabeth Weitzman

The Wrap

Stephen Whitty

Freelance

Alissa Wilkinson

Vox

Alison Willmore

New York Magazine