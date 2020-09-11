New York Film Critics Circle Keeps Awards Eligibility to 2020, Will Vote in December
Awards will be announced on Dec. 18, and a date for the annual Gala dinner will be announced later
Brian Welk | September 11, 2020 @ 8:00 AM
Last Updated: September 11, 2020 @ 8:03 AM
While the Oscars and other awards bodies have all pushed events back on their calendar and expanded eligibility for what movies can be considered, the New York Film Critics Circle will only consider movies released in the 2020 calendar year for its annual awards.
The NYFCC announced Friday it will vote for its 2020 awards on Dec. 18 and that only movies released in theaters or on digital platforms between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, will be considered.
Further, the date for the group’s annual Gala Awards dinner is still to be announced, and membership for 2020 members will be frozen this year, with all current members still eligible to vote, even as many critics’ jobs have been affected by COVID-19. No new members will be voted in this year.
“This is a year unlike any other in our lifetimes. But the world of movies hasn’t stopped, and already, even in this very strange year, we’ve seen a range of films and performances that have impressed and moved us. It’s more important than ever to celebrate the way movies can connect us, and the NYFCC is looking forward to honoring the best of 2020,” NYFCC chair Stephanie Zacharek said in a statement.
Dec. 18 is still later than usual for the New York Film Critics Circle to vote, as last year the NYFCC selected “The Irishman” as its best film of the year in the first week of December, and in past years the awards have been voted on in late November.
While the awards are one of the first handed out in the long awards season calendar, they’re less a precursor to the Oscars and have shown more diverse tastes than The Academy. The last time the NYFCC agreed with the Academy on the eventual Best Picture winner was “The Artist” from 2011.
While other awards bodies such as the Golden Globes, the Screen Actors Guild and various film festival galas have all pushed back and changed their eligibility in line with the Oscars, it’s possible that other regional film critics groups will follow New York’s lead in keeping eligibility to the 2020 calendar year.
The Oscars meanwhile will take place on April 25, the latest the ceremony has been held since 1932, and movies released up through February 28 will be eligible for the 93rd Oscars.
The New York Film Critics Circle was founded in 1935 and features Time Magazine critic Stephanie Zacharek as 2020 chairman, Jordan Hoffman as vice chair and Marshall Fine as NYFCC general manager.
