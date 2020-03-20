New York Governor Mandates All Non-Essential Workers Stay Home

“New York will implement a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants,” Andrew Cuomo assures

| March 20, 2020 @ 8:58 AM

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo mandated all non-essential workers stay home as the city and country at large fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services,” he tweeted Friday morning. “This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others,” he continued.

A tweet that followed set a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants, assuaging fears that people who lose their homes and businesses because of the pandemic.

Also Read: Longtime NBC News Employee Dies After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Numerous people in New York City have already been practicing “social distancing,” staying home and limiting contact with others. Restaurants were previously mandated to only serve take-out and delivery. Even television programs set in the city have been implementing social distancing, with hosts sitting far apart and some video calling into their own shows.

The coronavirus spread has affected all American industries, from local businesses to sports to entertainment. TheWrap has been monitoring the canceled events in tech, media, politics and entertainment here. The Tribeca Film Festival, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Induction Ceremony and Coachella are among the events being postponed or canceled in reaction to the spread of the virus.

TV productions have been suspended or delayed, as have movies. Elsewhere, talk shows have forgone live studio audienceswhile Disneyland and other entertainment parks have announced closures, as has Broadway.

Consumers aren’t the only ones affected; the May upfronts — where networks present their programming slates — have all been canceled.

"No Time to Die," "A Quiet Place Part II" and "F9" are among the growing number of movies halted as COVID-19 spreads

As coronavirus continues to spread, an increasing number of movies are delaying or suspending production. As the number of impacted movies grows, TheWrap felt it would be most informative to keep a running list.

