The New York Post is getting a vocabulary lesson from the honorary teachers of social media this week, after saying Leonardo DiCaprio looks nothing like himself in his latest film.

In reality, DiCaprio looks, well, exactly the same as he always does, albeit with his hair styled for the period of Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated Western, “Killers of the Flower Moon.” But on Monday the Post claimed in a tweet: “Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film.”

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film https://t.co/IZ08MWqbT8 pic.twitter.com/N7TFJyrsSs — New York Post (@nypost) May 10, 2021

And with that, the mockery floodgates were opened. Most people simply pointed out the insanity of saying DiCaprio doesn’t look exactly as he always does, while others joked that the only way the actor is “unrecognizable” is if he’s actually his co-star, Lily Gladstone.

“He must be the person in the left if he’s unrecognizable because the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio,” director James Gunn tweeted.

He must be the person in the left if he’s unrecognizable because the person on the right looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/iy0Znlniaq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 11, 2021

Not sure if I'm comfortable with Leonardo DiCaprio playing a Native woman https://t.co/XKZToHkgGA — Duncan Smith (@DuncanSmithNBA) May 10, 2021

Unless he’s the one on the left I’d say he looks kinda like Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/fCz1COoOfT — Ed Solomon (@ed_solomon) May 11, 2021

Naturally, some “Titanic” jokes got in there as well.

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in photos from James Cameron film pic.twitter.com/FW2bhg8n6u — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 10, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio looks unrecognizable in first photos of Scorsese's Titanic reboot. pic.twitter.com/IP8lQaKZ9G — Dean Johnson (@activrightbrain) May 11, 2021

And some people really leaned into the humor, posting photos from entirely different movies, including “Tropic Thunder” and Matt Damon’s upcoming film, “Stillwater.”

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in photos of new Scorsese film pic.twitter.com/YemQ2tJYMz — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) May 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognizable in first photos of new Scorsese film pic.twitter.com/OExsrlL6cK — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) May 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio Is Unrecognizable in First Images From Martin Scorsese's New Movie pic.twitter.com/mS4XMX33lX — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) May 11, 2021

You can check out more merciless roasts below.

You know who that guy looks like? Leonardo DiCaprio! https://t.co/hX2vQFNKU5 — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) May 10, 2021

This Leonardo DiCaprio guy looks exactly like Leonardo DiCaprio https://t.co/vnEu2YNVId — Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) May 11, 2021

Leonardo DiCaprio is on the right. https://t.co/QP6Y3kQZ4I — Scott Hanselman (@shanselman) May 10, 2021