New York Times Corrects Story on Starving Gazan Boy, Says He Suffered ‘Pre-Existing Health Problems’

The New York Times issued a correction for a story that featured a photo of an emaciated child in Gaza by adding an editor’s note that the child suffered from “pre-existing health problems.”

The correction, added on Tuesday — five days after the Times’ story was published — comes after the image of Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq went viral.

Critics of Israel said the picture, which showed the protruding spine of the 18-month-old boy, was a clear sign Israel was deliberately starving Gazans during its ongoing war against Hamas. The Times’ story, titled “Gazans Are Dying of Starvation” and the accompanying image of al-Mutawaq was on the front page of the paper on July 25 after first being published July 24.

The Times, at the bottom of the story, added the following editor’s note on Tuesday:

“This article has been updated to include information about Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, a child in Gaza suffering from severe malnutrition. After publication of the article, The Times learned from his doctor that Mohammed also had pre-existing health problems.”

The updated story added al-Mutawaq suffered from “pre-existing health problems affecting his brain and his muscle development.” His health has “deteriorated rapidly in recent months,” the story added right after, “as it became increasingly difficult to find food and medical care” in Gaza.

The paper also shared an update on its smaller public relations X account. The following statement was attributed to an NYT spokesperson:

Children in Gaza are malnourished and starving, as New York Times reporters and others have documented. We recently ran a story about Gaza’s most vulnerable civilians, including Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, who is about 18 months old and suffers from severe malnutrition. We have since learned new information, including from the hospital that treated him and his medical records, and have updated our story to add context about his pre-existing health problems. This additional detail gives readers a greater understanding of his situation. Our reporters and photographers continue to report from Gaza, bravely, sensitively and at personal risk, so that readers can see firsthand the consequences of the war.

Before the correction, some reporters were already skeptical of the claims and images, which had also been shared by outlets like The Daily Mail and The Guardian.

As The New York Post reported, pro-Israel group HonestReporting reported on July 27 that al-Mutawaq’s older brother, Joud, who was in the background of the viral images, looked to be in much better condition and not malnourished. Others on X criticized the Times for cropping Joud out of its pictures.

The New York Times didn’t just lie that this child was starving—they edited the photo to hide his healthy brother.



Yes, feel for any child suffering. But the boy they put on the front page has a muscular disease—not famine. They knew that. And they hid the truth. pic.twitter.com/rlcfPMAVkS — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 30, 2025

And independent journalist David Collier reported on Monday that al-Mutawaq was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and suffers from hypoxemia, according to a May 2025 medical report.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett ripped the Times for its correction on Tuesday.

“You knew exactly what this picture would cause. This is a blood libel in 2025,” Bennett posted on X. “Have you no shame?”