New York Times Roasted for Weird, Weak Fact Check on Joe Biden’s SOTU Speech

Soon after Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech on Tuesday night, The New York times tweeted out a fact check of one of the things he said during his speech. The paper confidently declared Biden’s comment only “partially true,” but their rather weak reasoning had thousands of people, particularly historians, far more than partially annoyed.

So during his SOTU address, Biden said that “over 6.5 million new jobs” were created in 2021, “more jobs created in one year than ever before in the history of America.”

The New York Times didn’t actually take issue with the factual claims in Biden’s speech. In fact, it declared that he was “correct on the numbers.” So why did he get only a “partially true?”

Because “the government only started collecting this data in 1939.”

Here’s that tweet:

We fact-checked President Biden's claim during the #SOTU about strong U.S. job growth.



We fact-checked President Biden's claim during the #SOTU about strong U.S. job growth. — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 2, 2022

So we probably don’t have to tell you the problem with this, uh, ‘fact check,’ but in case it’s not obvious, we’ll explain below. First, we’d like to share a sampling of the rather unhappy reactions it provoked, particularly those of historians who roasted the laziness and misleading nature of the tweet.

NYT in 1969: "Fact check: Neil Armstrong is the first man on the moon. NASA is correct on the person and location, but we should note that film cameras were not invented until 1892, so we have no way of knowing if someone got there earlier. Partially True." https://t.co/RAZLm9uQfh — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 2, 2022

Fact-checks like this are basically a performative gesture intended to blunt criticism from conservatives. They allow the paper to say "See? We fact-checked Biden's SOTU too." When partisan lying is extremely asymmetrical you end up with these funny hair-splitting scenarios. https://t.co/35TY6rbCPb — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) March 2, 2022

This is complete BS, and easily avoidable BS.



1) US population was 40% of current level in 1939. Odds it created >6.5 million jobs back then?



2) US workforce was ~55 million in 1939. Odds they created 6.5m jobs in one year? Zero. You can look it uphttps://t.co/Ut68pi10qJ



– https://t.co/UxOqbwFKp6 — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) March 2, 2022

I don’t understand why a business would voluntarily choose to diminish its brand like the New York Times did with this tweet. The option to just say nothing is always on the table. https://t.co/Ux088Od7I8 — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 2, 2022

In what year prior to 1939 do you believe the U.S. economy created over 6.5 million jobs? — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) March 2, 2022

So are you suggesting that it was in the realm of possibility to create 6.5 million jobs in a year before 1939? That is the only way this could be "partially true." — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) March 2, 2022

There are statistical estimates that go back to the 19th century, fyi pic.twitter.com/VWkNW6oqiO — Adam Rothman (@arothmanhistory) March 2, 2022

Pre-1900, given the total number of workers & the US population, there certainly weren't any years where the work force grew by over 20% (& larger percentages the further back in time you go). In the late 19th century, the work force grew by an order of 10 million per *decade*. pic.twitter.com/UgF5dTqvcP — Peter A. Shulman 📚 (@pashulman) March 2, 2022

You get the idea.

Anyway, The New York Times seems to be suggesting there’s a possibility that at some point between 1776 and 1939, the American economy added more than 6.5 million new jobs in a single year.

The problem? 6.5 million was 4 percent of the total U.S. population in 1939, which was 130,884,000. However, the total working age population, typically accepted to be between 15 and 64, according to the Census bureau was approximately 54 million. 6.5 million would be a whopping 12.5 percent of the total working age population.

You see where we’re going here: Every year we look back further, the U.S. population gets smaller, and 6.5 million becomes an increasingly bigger percentage. Eventually, you get to 1810, at which point 6.5 million is 89% of the total population of 7,239,000. And in 1800, 6.5 million is actually larger than the total U.S. population.

Oh and also, the Bureau of Labor Statistics was established in 1884, so…

Which is to say, while thanks to the lack of a specific historical document that says “this didn’t happen,” we can’t say with 100% certainty that it didn’t happen. But it’s really, really, really unlikely, bordering on impossible. Sadly, the New York Times’ pedantic fact check really doesn’t inform readers at all.