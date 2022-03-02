Robert Pattinson’s turn as the Dark Knight is expected to be the second film since the pandemic began to open to over $100 million

Though Warner Bros.’ “The Batman” made Hollywood headlines as one of the films pulled from Russia in response to the Ukraine invasion, that withdrawal isn’t expected to stop the DC blockbuster from becoming the biggest box office hit since “Spider-Man: No Way Home” nearly three months ago.



Robert Pattinson’s debut as Gotham City’s avenging crusader is an important film for Warner Bros., marking its return to releasing theatrically exclusive movies after all of its 2021 films were released simultaneously on HBO Max. It’s also the beginning of a much more blockbuster-intensive theatrical strategy for Warner as the studio will release just nine films this year, five of which are based on DC Comics.



And all tracking points to that slate getting off to a strong start, with opening weekend projections for “The Batman” starting at $115 million. That would put it alongside “No Way Home” as only the second film since the pandemic began to earn a domestic opening of over $100 million. Warner Bros. is keeping it conservative with a $90 million studio projection.

While nobody is expecting “No Way Home”-level numbers from “The Batman,” comic book movies have consistently beaten pre-release numbers over the past year. With that in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising to see “The Batman” similarly overperform and get closer to the $160 million range, which is where the last two “Batman” films — “The Dark Knight Rises” ($160 million in 2012) and “Batman v Superman — Dawn of Justice” ($166 million in 2016) — landed in their opening weekends.



Globally, “The Batman” is projected for a global launch of $225 million-plus, having already earned $1.7 million on opening day Tuesday in Korea to set a new post-shutdown record for Warner Bros. Special preview screenings on Imax were also held on Tuesday in the U.S. with $2 million grossed.



Even though Warner’s decision to pull out of Russia will put a small dent in overseas grosses and force the studio to eat some sunk costs in marketing in that country, the simultaneous launch of the film in almost all other markets should be enough to allow this $200 million tentpole to shrug it off. The only countries that won’t receive “The Batman” this weekend are Japan and China, which are set for release on March 11 and 18, respectively.