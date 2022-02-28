Sony Hits Pause on ‘Morbius’ and Other Releases in Russia Due to Invasion of Ukraine

Sony announced Monday night that it is “pausing” upcoming film releases in Russia, including the Spider-Man-adjacent blockbuster “Morbius,” in response to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of ‘Morbius.’ Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly,” a Sony representative said in a statement provided to TheWrap.

Sony’s announcement comes hours after both Disney and Warner Bros. put their own upcoming Russian releases on pause.

Disney specifically pulled the Pixar movie “Turning Red,” which is set for worldwide release on Disney+ March 11. The company said it “will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation,” and that it is “working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”

Warner Bros. meanwhile did the same with “The Batman,” which hits theaters later this week. Like Disney, WB said it will “continue to monitor the situation as it evolves.”

Anger against Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion, which began Feb. 24 has, in addition to provoking sanctions and a spike in military aide to Ukraine, seen Hollywood guilds and business groups speaking out.

On Monday evening the Motion Picture Association condemned the attack; hours earlier, FIFA and UEFA indefinitely banned Russian football teams from international play, including this year’s world cup. And last Friday SAG-AFTRA also expressed support for Ukraine and condemnation of the invasion.