New York Times Tech Guild Reaches Tentative 3-Year Deal One Month After Ending Strike

The agreement would include job security protections, guaranteed raises and remote-work guardrails

NY Times Tech Guild on strike
Members of the New York Times Tech Guild picket outside the paper's Manhattan HQ on Nov. 6, 2024 (Credit: by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The New York Times Tech Guild has set a tentative three-year deal one month after ending its strike.

“We’re thrilled to reach an agreement that secures ‘just cause’ protections, sustains workplace flexibility, and guarantees annual raises for our members,” Senior Analytics Manager at The New York Times and Tech Guild Unit Chair, Kathy Zhang, said in a reported statement obtained by TheWrap on Wednesday. “These first contract wins set a strong foundation for job protections that our colleagues will build upon for generations. I could not be more proud to have been part of organizing this strong, fighting union. Serving on our first bargaining committee has been the honor of a lifetime.”

The New York Times Building in Manhattan.
Read Next
New York Times Tech Workers Go on Strike the Day Before the Election

Tech Guild members are scheduled to vote on the ratification of their contract on Thursday, Dec. 19. The guild is made up of software developers, data analysts, project managers, engineers, graphic designers and more at The New York Times

The agreement stands as the first for the Times Tech Guild, the largest union of tech workers with collective bargaining rights in the country, which represents nearly 6,000 media workers and two other units at The New York Times. The NewsGuild of New York represents the Times Tech Guild. The deal comes after more than two years of negotiations, which kicked off after the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) won its election in March 2022.

Here are some of the key agreements made in the deal below:

  • Enhanced job security with ‘just cause’ protections
  • Guaranteed wage increases for the first time of up to 8.25% (plus additional base rate discretionary compensation) that prioritize the largest wage increases for the lowest paid members over the life of the contract
  • Additional compensation for on-call work
  • Important protections that lock in guardrails on additional variable compensation (including stocks and bonuses)
  • Improved protections for workers on visas
  • Language guaranteeing flexible hybrid work schedules
  • Process and transparency protections related to career growth performance reviews and other workplace issues.

“With this contract our Tech Guild members demonstrate what happens when workers band together to fight for the value of their labor,” Susan DeCarava, President of The NewsGuild of New York, said in a statement. “We not only won a first contract that set new standards for workers within the New York Times, but we’ve also established a strong foundation for what is possible for tech workers in the future when they organize and bargain collectively.”

The New York Times Tech Guild ended its strike on Nov. 11 after previously not reaching an improved contract deal with the paper.

NY Times Tech Guild on strike
Read Next
New York Times Tech Workers End Strike Without Deal, Citing Impact Their Absence Had on Election Night

Raquel ‘Rocky’ Harris

Raquel “Rocky” Harris is an American multimedia journalist and producer working as a reporter at TheWrap. She previously served as a senior multiplatform reporter for Forbes. Some of Raquel’s producing credits include former daytime talk show “The Real” and the nationally-syndicated talk show “Dr. Phil.” In addition, her print and on-camera work has been featured…

Comments