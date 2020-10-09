Newman From ‘Seinfeld’ is Back to Remind You to Vote (Video)

“Seinfeld” fans might recognize the “friendly local mail carrier” in a new get out the vote ad: Wayne Knight reprised his role as Newman, though he’s never actually named.
As he turns to face the camera, he removed his protective mask and informs viewers of “a systematic, premeditated assault on the U.S. mail by President Trump and his so-called Postmaster General.”
Knight spits, then continues: “They’ve had the unmitigated gall to try to slow down the mail when everybody knows the only person who can slow down the mail is a mailman! They’ve shortened working hours, they’ve got missing mail boxes, they’re decommissioning sweet, sweet sorting machines to try to delay voting by mail.”
The ad, from Democratic political action committee PACRONYM, is designed to encourage viewers to make a plan to vote, whether early, in person or by mail.
“When the mail stops, the world stops!” Knight bellows at one point.
Following nationwide backlash sparked by fears of election interference, USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced in August that proposed and ongoing cost-cutting measures would be put on hold until after the November election “to avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”
