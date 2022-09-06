Julie Chin, a news anchor from KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma, suffered what doctors think was the beginnings of a stroke while reporting on live TV Saturday.

Chin knew something was going on when she had trouble speaking while delivering a news report and passed off to her coworker.

“I’m sorry. Something is going on with me this morning, and I apologize to everybody,” Chin said Saturday. “Let’s just go ahead and send it on over to meteorologist Annie Brown.”

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. She’s fine now, but wanted to share her experience to educate viewers on stroke warning signs. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022

According to Chin, her coworkers “recognized the emergency situation unfolding and called 911,” she shared on Facebook Sunday. Chin was seen by medical professionals at a hospital and underwent several tests.

“The past few days are still a little bit of a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the beginnings of a stroke live on the air Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m so sorry that happened,” she shared in her Facebook update.

“The episode seemed to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen,” her post continued. “First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little bit later my hand and arm went numb. Then, I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth would not speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter. If you were watching Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to steer the show forward, but the words just wouldn’t come.”

Chin said her doctors think she did not have a full stroke, and she’ll undergo follow ups to assess how she is doing. “But the bottom line is I should be just fine,” she wrote.

As she concluded her post, she shared the warning signs of stroke: “BE FAST.”

“B.alance (Sudden loss of balance)

E.yes (Sudden vision changes)

F.ace (Facial droop)

A.rms (One arm drifts downward)

S.peech (Slurred/confused speech)

T.ime & Terrible headache,” she shared.

She expects to return to work in the coming days.