News Corp. Touts 150,000 ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ Books Sold Within 24 Hours of JD Vance Being Named Trump’s VP

CEO Robert Thomson touts the soaring sales of the Ohio senator’s memoir across formats

Sen. J.D. Vance speaks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s "God & Country Breakfast" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Sen. J.D. Vance speaks at the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s "God & Country Breakfast" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

During News Corp.’s fourth quarter fiscal earnings, the company touted soaring sales of JD Vance’s memoir “Hillbilly Elegy” since he was tapped as Donald Trump’s running-mate. 

The company, which owns HarperCollins Publishers, said 150,000 copies in various formats were sold within 24 hours of his selection as Trump’s vice presidential candidate. 

News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson noted the “interesting sales phenomenon,” of the resurgence in interest in Vance’s memoir Thursday, adding that in July alone, the book sold 877,000 units. Thomson added that the boom in sales is expected to have a positive impact on the first fiscal quarter results of 2025.  

Immediately following his selection, Vance’s 2016 book took up both of the Top 2 spots on Amazon’s bestsellers list in paperback and hardcover, respectively. The book already had sold more than 3 million copies before Trump chose him for the ticket.

Additionally, the film adaptation of “Hillbilly Elegy,” directed by Ron Howard, soared on Netflix shortly following Vance’s ascension. According to analytics platform Luminate, the movie saw a 1,180% increase in viewership after Vance was selected

The memoir tells the story of Vance’s childhood in Ohio and his family’s roots in rural Kentucky or Appalachia. “Hillbilly Elegy” depicts Vance’s childhood as hugely impacted by addiction and poverty, rising above to attend Yale. 

The book became a cultural talking point after Trump’s victory in 2016, with some seeking insights from Vance’s upbringing about Trump’s appeal to rural voters. 

J.D. Vance, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Ohio, speaks at a campaign rally on May 1, 2022 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio. Former President Donald Trump recently endorsed J.D. Vance in the Ohio Republican Senate primary, bolstering his profile heading into the May 3 primary election. Other candidates in the Republican Senate primary field include Josh Mandel, Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, Matt Dolan and Mark Pukita.
