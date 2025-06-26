CNN, ABC Among Top Winners at Night 1 of News and Docs Emmys

CNN scored big wins at the first night of the 46th News & Documentary Emmy Awards, which took place Wednesday at the Palladium Times Square in New York City. The annual two-night event is organized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Night 1 focused on the news categories.
Among CNN’s triumphs were “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper,” for best recorded news program. ABC, CBS and Nat Geo also took home gold, including ABC’s “World News Tonight with David Muir,” for top live news program.
Bryant Gumbel presented veteran “Today” journalist Al Roker with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of “his trailblazing career and lasting impact on news broadcasting,” according to NATAS. Other presenters for the event included Jason Bellini, Morgan Chesky, Katie Kingsbury, Leila Molana-Allen, Rhana Natour, Abby Phillip, Deborah Roberts, Julio Vaqueiro and Bill Whitaker.
Below, the complete list of winners for Night 1 of the 46th News & Documentary Emmy Awards.
Outstanding Live News Program
“ABC World News Tonight with David Muir”
ABC
Outstanding Recorded News Program
“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper”
CNN Worldwid ecorded News Program
“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper”
CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Emerging Journalist
Natasha Zouves
NewsNation
Outstanding Breaking News Coverage
“Hurricane Helene Landfall: Tracking Helene”
The Weather Channel
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage – Short Form
“Myanmar’s Civil War”
BBC News
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage – Long Form
“Border Coverage”
60 Minutes
CBS News
Outstanding Light Feature – Short Form
“Face to Face”
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS
Outstanding Light Feature – Long Form
“The Man Who Feeds Gaza’s Children”
Business Insider
Outstanding Hard News Feature – Short Form
“She Survived an Airstrike that Killed Her Entire Family in Gaza”
The New York Times
Outstanding Hard News Feature – Long Form
“Children of the Darien Gap”
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage – Short Form
“Europe’s Migration Crisis”
BBC News
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage – Long Form
“Targeting Americans”
60 Minutes
CBS
Outstanding Live News Special
“2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA”
NASA+
Outstanding Recorded News Special
“Jimmy Carter: A Full Life”
20/20
ABC
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis
“America First: A Fareed Zakaria Special”
CNN Worldwide
“Elliott County Voted for Democrats For 144 Years. Then Came Trump…”
More Perfect Union
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis – Editorial and Opinion
“Two Weeks Inside Gaza’s Ruined Hospitals”
The New York Times Opinion
Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form
“Interview with Jake Larson”
Amanpour
CNN Worldwide
Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form
“President Biden Exclusive”
NBC News Specials & Nightly News
NBC News
Outstanding Edited Interview
“Pope Francis”
60 Minutes
CBS News
Outstanding Science and Technology Coverage
“Quantum Arms Race”
The Future with Hannah Fry
Bloomberg
Outstanding Climate, Environment and Weather Coverage
“Maui’s Deadly Firestorm”
FRONTLINE
PBS
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage
“Body Parts”
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic [Muck Media]
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage
“Illegal Gambling”
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic [Muck Media]
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage
“The True Cost of Mining Electric Car Battery Metals”
True Cost
Business Insider
Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage
“Hash Smugglers”
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic [Muck Media]
Outstanding News Program in Spanish
“Noticiero Univision”
Univision
Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media
Julio Vaqueiro
Telemundo
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish
“Harris o Trump: Batalla Final Decision 2024”
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish
“NarcoFiles: Tren de Aragua”
CNN Worldwide
Executive Producer Benjamin Fernández, Cathy Reyes
Managing Editor Mariano Castillo, Ruben Correa, Dinorah Rosas, David Valenzuela
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish
“Nacer Sin Extremidades: la Vida de Carlos Candelario Tras la Exposición a Pesticidas de su Madre”
Univision
Outstanding Writing – News
“CBS Sunday Morning: Empty Rooms”
CBS Sunday Morning
CBS
Writer Steve Hartman
Outstanding Research – News
“The Hidden Autopilot Data That Reveals Why Teslas Crash”
The Wall Street Journal
Researcher Frank Matt, Paul Overberg, Emma Scott
Outstanding Direction – News
“ABC News Your Voice Your Vote: The ABC News Presidential Debate”
ABC
Director Lily Olszewski
Outstanding Video Journalism
“A Hidden War”
In Real Life
Evident | Scripps News
Cinematographer Shrouq Aila, Javier Manzano
Camera Operator Adam Desiderio
Outstanding Editing – News
“Children of the Darien Gap”
Fault Lines
Al Jazeera International USA
Editor Adrienne Haspel
Outstanding Graphic Design – News
“You’re Being Lied To About Voter Fraud. Here’s the Truth.”
The New York Times Opinion
The New York Times
Creative Director Neil Makhija
Lead Artist Molly Crabapple
Senior Animator Kim Boekbinder
Senior Graphic Designer Jim Batt
Outstanding Show Open or Title Sequence – News
“Election Night Live with Brian Williams”
Prime Video [White Cherry Entertainment]
Producer Dan Hoffman, Brian Potter, Jonathan Wald
Graphic Designer Mitchell Brooks, Pier De Sanctis, Rosie Nakamura, Autumn Nakmura, Daron Nealis
Post Production Assistant Ben Casey
Post Production Manager Joe Anton
Sound Mixer Yagmur Kaplan
Writer Brian Williams
Outstanding Lighting Direction – News
“Illegal Gambling”
Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller
National Geographic [Muck Media]
Director of Photography Frederic Menou
Cinematographer Joshua Flannigan
Technical Excellence – News
“NBC News: Election Night Coverage”
NBC News
Outstanding Promotional Announcement – News
“No Fear”
ABC World News Tonight with David Muir
ABC
Executive Producer Alan Ives
Creative Director Andres Sandoval
Producer Esther Castillejo
Outstanding Regional News Story – Breaking/Spot News
“Jet Crash on I-75”
WINK News [Suncoast Chapter]
Outstanding Regional News Story – Investigative
“In Plane Sight”
WANF-TV [Southeast Chapter]
Executive Producer Lindsey Basye
Reporter Brendan Keefe
Researcher Bailey Williams