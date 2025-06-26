CNN, ABC Among Top Winners at Night 1 of News and Docs Emmys

CNN scored big wins at the first night of the 46th News & Documentary Emmy Awards, which took place Wednesday at the Palladium Times Square in New York City. The annual two-night event is organized by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Night 1 focused on the news categories.

Among CNN’s triumphs were “The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper,” for best recorded news program. ABC, CBS and Nat Geo also took home gold, including ABC’s “World News Tonight with David Muir,” for top live news program.

Bryant Gumbel presented veteran “Today” journalist Al Roker with the Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of “his trailblazing career and lasting impact on news broadcasting,” according to NATAS. Other presenters for the event included Jason Bellini, Morgan Chesky, Katie Kingsbury, Leila Molana-Allen, Rhana Natour, Abby Phillip, Deborah Roberts, Julio Vaqueiro and Bill Whitaker.

Below, the complete list of winners for Night 1 of the 46th News & Documentary Emmy Awards.

Outstanding Live News Program

“ABC World News Tonight with David Muir”

ABC



Outstanding Recorded News Program

“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper”

CNN Worldwid ecorded News Program

“The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper”

CNN Worldwide



Outstanding Emerging Journalist

Natasha Zouves

NewsNation

Outstanding Breaking News Coverage

“Hurricane Helene Landfall: Tracking Helene”

The Weather Channel



Outstanding Continuing News Coverage – Short Form

“Myanmar’s Civil War”

BBC News



Outstanding Continuing News Coverage – Long Form

“Border Coverage”

60 Minutes

CBS News

Outstanding Light Feature – Short Form

“Face to Face”

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS



Outstanding Light Feature – Long Form

“The Man Who Feeds Gaza’s Children”

Business Insider

Outstanding Hard News Feature – Short Form

“She Survived an Airstrike that Killed Her Entire Family in Gaza”

The New York Times

Outstanding Hard News Feature – Long Form

“Children of the Darien Gap”

Fault Lines

Al Jazeera International USA

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage – Short Form

“Europe’s Migration Crisis”

BBC News

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage – Long Form

“Targeting Americans”

60 Minutes

CBS



Outstanding Live News Special

“2024 Total Solar Eclipse: Through the Eyes of NASA”

NASA+

Outstanding Recorded News Special

“Jimmy Carter: A Full Life”

20/20

ABC



Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis

“America First: A Fareed Zakaria Special”

CNN Worldwide

“Elliott County Voted for Democrats For 144 Years. Then Came Trump…”

More Perfect Union



Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis – Editorial and Opinion

“Two Weeks Inside Gaza’s Ruined Hospitals”

The New York Times Opinion

Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form

“Interview with Jake Larson”

Amanpour

CNN Worldwide

Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form

“President Biden Exclusive”

NBC News Specials & Nightly News

NBC News

Outstanding Edited Interview

“Pope Francis”

60 Minutes

CBS News



Outstanding Science and Technology Coverage

“Quantum Arms Race”

The Future with Hannah Fry

Bloomberg

Outstanding Climate, Environment and Weather Coverage

“Maui’s Deadly Firestorm”

FRONTLINE

PBS

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage

“Body Parts”

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic [Muck Media]



Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage

“Illegal Gambling”

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic [Muck Media]

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage

“The True Cost of Mining Electric Car Battery Metals”

True Cost

Business Insider

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage

“Hash Smugglers”

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic [Muck Media]

Outstanding News Program in Spanish

“Noticiero Univision”

Univision

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media

Julio Vaqueiro

Telemundo

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish

“Harris o Trump: Batalla Final Decision 2024”

Noticias Telemundo

Telemundo

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish

“NarcoFiles: Tren de Aragua”

CNN Worldwide

Executive Producer Benjamin Fernández, Cathy Reyes

Managing Editor Mariano Castillo, Ruben Correa, Dinorah Rosas, David Valenzuela

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish

“Nacer Sin Extremidades: la Vida de Carlos Candelario Tras la Exposición a Pesticidas de su Madre”

Univision

Outstanding Writing – News

“CBS Sunday Morning: Empty Rooms”

CBS Sunday Morning

CBS

Writer Steve Hartman

Outstanding Research – News

“The Hidden Autopilot Data That Reveals Why Teslas Crash”

The Wall Street Journal

Researcher Frank Matt, Paul Overberg, Emma Scott

Outstanding Direction – News

“ABC News Your Voice Your Vote: The ABC News Presidential Debate”

ABC

Director Lily Olszewski

Outstanding Video Journalism

“A Hidden War”

In Real Life

Evident | Scripps News

Cinematographer Shrouq Aila, Javier Manzano

Camera Operator Adam Desiderio

Outstanding Editing – News

“Children of the Darien Gap”

Fault Lines

Al Jazeera International USA

Editor Adrienne Haspel

Outstanding Graphic Design – News

“You’re Being Lied To About Voter Fraud. Here’s the Truth.”

The New York Times Opinion

The New York Times

Creative Director Neil Makhija

Lead Artist Molly Crabapple

Senior Animator Kim Boekbinder

Senior Graphic Designer Jim Batt

Outstanding Show Open or Title Sequence – News

“Election Night Live with Brian Williams”

Prime Video [White Cherry Entertainment]

Producer Dan Hoffman, Brian Potter, Jonathan Wald

Graphic Designer Mitchell Brooks, Pier De Sanctis, Rosie Nakamura, Autumn Nakmura, Daron Nealis

Post Production Assistant Ben Casey

Post Production Manager Joe Anton

Sound Mixer Yagmur Kaplan

Writer Brian Williams

Outstanding Lighting Direction – News

“Illegal Gambling”

Trafficked: Underworlds with Mariana van Zeller

National Geographic [Muck Media]

Director of Photography Frederic Menou

Cinematographer Joshua Flannigan

Technical Excellence – News

“NBC News: Election Night Coverage”

NBC News

Outstanding Promotional Announcement – News

“No Fear”

ABC World News Tonight with David Muir

ABC

Executive Producer Alan Ives

Creative Director Andres Sandoval

Producer Esther Castillejo

Outstanding Regional News Story – Breaking/Spot News

“Jet Crash on I-75”

WINK News [Suncoast Chapter]

Outstanding Regional News Story – Investigative

“In Plane Sight”

WANF-TV [Southeast Chapter]

Executive Producer Lindsey Basye

Reporter Brendan Keefe

Researcher Bailey Williams