NewsNation appointed Michael Corn to president of programming and specials, while Cherie Grzech has been promoted to president and managing editor of news and politics, the cable network announced on Tuesday.

Both Corn and Grzech have signed on to new multi-year deals and report directly to the president of Nexstar’s networks division Sean Compton.

“NewsNation’s remarkable growth over the past three years is a testament to Michael and Cherie’s exceptional leadership,” Compton said in a statement. “As we steer our organization into a full 24/7 operation later this spring, we are thrilled to have them guiding the network in these newly focused roles.”

In his new role, Corn will relocate to the New York bureau and dedicate his energy to growing the network’s existing flagship programs including “Morning in America,” “Elizabeth Vargas Reports,” “On Balance With Leland Vittert,” “CUOMO,” “Dan Abrams Live,” and “Banfield.”

Corn previously served as the network’s president of news since May of 2021. He was responsible for strategy and day-to-day operations, as the network expanded its programming slate. Under his leadership, all three of the network’s primetime shows have increased their total audience.

Earlier this year, Corn was credited with re-signing Dan Abrams and Ashleigh Banfield to new multi-year deals with the network. Prior to his role with NewsNation, Corn served as the senior executive producer of ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”

In Grzech’s new role, she will be overseeing all news and political programming on the network, including “NewsNation Live,” “NewsNation Now,” “The Hill,” and a new addition to the slate, “The Hill Sunday,” with host Chris Stirewalt.

Grzech previously served as the network’s senior vice president and managing editor of news and politics. Prior to NewsNation, Grzech served as the vice president of Fox News’ Washington D.C. bureau.