Tom Hanks is teaming up again with his “Captain Phillips” director Paul Greengrass, this time on a Western set after the Civil War called “News of the World.

The first full trailer for the film shows him delivering the good word across the Wild West as he tries to escort a young girl raised by a Native American tribe.

Universal is releasing “News of the World” on Christmas Day with the hopes that it could be a box office player and an Oscar contender. And this new trailer also provides a showcase for newcomer Helena Zengel, who plays a 10-year-old taken in by the Kiowa people and now being thrust into a hostile world that now rejects her as someone raised by Native Americans.

Hanks’ character is Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd, a veteran of three wars who now travels the country with non-fiction stories of presidents and queens, glorious feuds, devastating catastrophes, and gripping adventures from around the globe. And while Greengrass is known for his action, this look at “News of the World” shows the human and moral dilemmas he faces as he makes to return this girl to her biological aunt and uncle, even against her will.

Greengrass directed “News of the World” and also wrote the screenplay with Luke Davies (“Lion”) based on a novel and National Book Award finalist by Paulette Jiles. The film is produced by Gary Goetzman, Gail Mutrux and Gregory Goodman, and the executive producers are Steven Shareshian and Tore Schmidt.

Greengrass and Hanks previously worked together on “Captain Phillips” in 2013, which was nominated for six Oscars, including Best Picture, but not for Hanks for Best Actor, something that they surely hope to rectify this year.

Check out the first trailer for the film above and here.