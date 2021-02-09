Alan Dershowitz served as defense attorney back at Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial a year ago, but this time he’s watching on TV like the rest of us. And he’s just as unamused as everyone else by the defense from Trump’s current impeachment lawyers, specifically calling out Bruce Castor during an interview on Newsmax’s “American Agenda.

The punchline, though, is that Newsmax, which has long been squarely pro-Trump, actually cut off Castor’s speech so that Dershowitz could offer sharp criticisms of his subpar defense plan.

When Newsmax cut off Castor, the anchor turned to Dershowitz and ask, incredulously: “Where is he going with this?” Dershowitz can be seen shaking his head as the anchor asked the question.

Also Read: Nobody Is Buying Trump Lawyer Bruce Castor's 'Nonsense' Impeachment Defense

“There is no argument. I have no idea what he’s doing,” Dershowitz replied, before mocking Castor’s tangent about how proud people are of the senators who represent their states, and how much he loves his senators. “I have no idea why he’s saying what he’s saying. He’s introducing himself. ‘I’m a nice guy, I like my senators, I know my senators. My senators are great people.’ Come on.”

Dershowitz continued at length.

“Come on, the American people are entitled to an argument, a constitutional argument,” he said.

Also Read: 'The View': Joy Behar Says Republicans Wouldn't Vote Against Trump 'Even If He Threw Them Off a Roof' (Video)

“After all kinds of very strong presentations on behalf of the House managers with the videotapes, and the emotional speech by congressman Raskin, my former student, you get up there and respond. We know that hard cases make bad law. I probably would have started with that. This is a hard case, an emotional case.”

Dershowitz wrapped up his remarks with increasing exasperation.

“I just don’t understand it,” Dershowitz said. “Boy, it’s not the kind of argument I would’ve made, I have to tell you that.”

You can watch the clip from Newsmax in which Dershowtiz eviscerates Castor and Trump’s impeachment defense in the video embedded below.