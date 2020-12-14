As electors cast their votes for president on Monday, Newsmax’s John Bachman twice referred to Joe Biden as the “president-elect,” despite his employer’s earlier vow to do no such thing.

“The Electoral College votes are being cast today. Here’s video of four states — New York, New Hampshire, Arizona and Illinois — all certifying the election for President-elect Joe Biden,” Bachman said during “John Bachman Now.”

On Nov. 7, when every other major news outlet declared Biden the winner after four days of ballot-counting, Newsmax released a statement saying the conservative commentary network would not call Biden the winner or president-elect. That decision was in keeping with President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede on the baseless grounds that he believes widespread voter fraud led to Biden’s victory.

A spokesperson for Newsmax pointed TheWrap to a piece published Sunday that outlines its strategy going forward.

“Newsmax and many other critics of the election results will accept the declaration of the Electoral College of the new president-elect,” the piece read. “Still, Newsmax plans to continue its coverage of Trump’s challenges to the results and any new evidence of voting irregularities.”

Newsmax’s Nov. 7 statement read, “At this time, Newsmax is not calling Joe Biden the winner. The election remains very close and Pres. Trump continues to contest results in several states. … All votes should be counted. The media should not make the determination of the winner under these circumstances.”

See a clip from Bachman’s Monday show below.