MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell made headlines once again on Tuesday for frantically pushing his false voter fraud conspiracies on Newsmax — which has lately backed away from those talking points. The scene got so heated that anchor Bob Sellers literally fled from the interview. But on Wednesday, Sellers promised that Lindell, aka the MyPillow Guy, will still be a regular guest on Newsmax even after that dust-up.

Newsmax dialed down its rhetoric about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election after Dominion Voting Systems threatened lawsuits against anyone who spread these false conspiracies. Dominion, which supplies voting machines for several states, has been falsely accused by many on the far-right end of the political spectrum of erasing millions of votes for Donald Trump.

Lindell responded to those threats by daring Dominion to sue him.

Tucker Carlson Thinks Biden Is Trying to Start a War With Iran (Video)

On Wednesday afternoon, Sellers acknowledged Lindell’s viral meltdown, admitted he probably could have handled the situation a little bit better — and then promised that Newsmax would continue to have Lindell on as a regular guest even after his potentially costly meltdown on Tuesday.

“If you watched American Agenda yesterday, you may have seen something out of the ordinary happen during an interview with Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow. Mike is a friend of this network, and we were supposed to discuss Twitter’s decision to ban him, and the impacts of cancel culture on his business,” Sellers said.

“But there was some confusion, and Mike thought that we were to talk about vote fraud in the recent election. It’s a topic we have covered extensively on Newsmax.”

Sean Hannity Rages Against 'Menacing' Olive Garden Joke Tweet (Video)

It should be noted that Lindell was banned from Twitter last week because of “repeated violations” of the social media company’s “civic integrity policy” — policy that was implemented last year to combat disinformation. With Lindell functioning as the face of the false vote fraud claims, it’s likely that his obsession with non-existent vote fraud is at least partially responsible for his ban. With those topics clearly intertwined, and Newsmax’s past willingness to engage with these false claims, Lindell’s confusion is understandable.

Sellers went on.

“I was frustrated that we couldn’t focus on the current, very pressing issue of free speech and cancel culture. And, in hindsight, there is no question that I could have handled the end of the interview differently,” Sellers said.

Tucker Carlson Falsely Claims 'Election Was Seized From the Hands of Voters' (Video)

“At Newsmax, we seek out all points of view. Mike was back on Newsmax last night with Rob Schmidt on his show to continue the conversation about cancel culture and the censorship by social media. Mike also made clear he thinks Newsmax is ‘great’ — his words — and I can tell you he will continue to be an important guest on Newsmax.”

Sellers concluded the bit my mentioned that the MyPillow CEO was actually back on Newsmax on Tuesday night, and the network then re-aired that later segment.

You can watch quoted Newsmax segment in the video we’ve embedded up at the top of this article.