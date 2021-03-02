NewsNation Relaunch Gets Just 37,000 Primetime Viewers, Ashleigh Banfield Draws Only 17,000

NewsNation relaunched on Monday, not that you would know that from these TV ratings.

According to Nielsen, NewsNation’s first primetime back on the cable airwaves drew just 37,000 total viewers, on-average, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. In the key news demo, adults 25-54, the average across those three hours was only 8,000.

It gets worse: Ashleigh Banfield’s new program settled for a mere 17,000 total viewers at 10 p.m., according to Nielsen. Just 5,000 viewers aged 25-54 tuned in to that hour.

The NewsNation channel was formerly known as WGN America. WGNA was not always wall-to-wall news.

Monday’s NewsNation effort was down 18% in primetime viewers vs. the same day last week, and -27% in the key demo.

Banfield’s program dropped 38% overall and halved the 10 o’clock hour’s demo audience the previous Monday.

More to come…