NewsNation to Host 4th Republican Primary Debate

NewsNation will host the fourth Republican presidential primary debate, which will broadcast on Dec. 6. The debate will be moderated by Megyn Kelly, NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas and editor-in-chief of The Washington Free Beacon Eliana Johnson.

The debate will air on Nexstar Media Group’s national cable news network, NewsNation, and will be simulcast on The CW. The event will also be live-streamed on NewsNation’s website and on Rumble.

The debate will be held at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. A live audio broadcast will be available on SiriusXM Triumph channel 111.

NewsNation’s audience is on the rise, recently notching its highest-rated week ever in total day viewership, as a result of a boost from live coverage of the Israel-Hamas war. NewsNation’s overall audience was up 28% year over year in total viewers, and up 46% among viewers between 25 and 54.