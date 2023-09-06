NewsNation will host Former Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday, Sept. 13, for a town hall with the Republican presidential candidate at 9 p.m. ET.

The town hall with the former Vice President will be moderated by NewsNation anchor Leland Vittert and will be held in front of a live studio audience. The event will also feature a remote audience of “undecided, Independent, and Republican voters,” in Iowa.

According to a NewsNation press release regarding the event, Pence will discuss his campaign progress, the economy, foreign policy, immigration, education, and other topics important to U.S. voters. The town will be followed by 30 minutes of special programming led by “The Hill” anchor Blake Burman.

The former Vice President announced his bid for the White House in June, going head-to-head with the president he served under. According to a Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday, Pence ranked fourth among the primary field at 6%, behind Ramaswamy at 8%, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at 15%, and frontrunner Trump maintaining a huge lead with 60%.

Pence recently participated in the first GOP presidential debate hosted by Fox News in August.

This will be NewsNation’s third presidential town hall event. The network hosted Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy in August and Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in June.

The network has also interviewed other GOP presidential candidates, including former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, South Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The NewsNation event on Sept. 13 with Pence will be simulcast on NewsNationNow.com.