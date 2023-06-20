NewsNation Sets Live Town Hall with Democratic Challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

President Joe Biden’s Democratic challenger Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will participate in a live town hall with NewsNation on June 28.

The 90-minute broadcast, which will air from 9-10:30 p.m. ET and be simulcast on NewsNationNow.com, will mark the presidential candidate’s first town hall with a national news network. He will field questions from a live audience comprised of voters in partnership with the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College. Additionally, voters in the key states of South Carolina and New Hampshire will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Kennedy Jr. launched his presidential campaign in Boston on April 19. Aside from him being a member of the Kennedy family and anti-vaxx activist, he’s also an environmental lawyer, who has described himself as a teller of truths who will “end the division” in the U.S.

The town hall will be moderated by Elizabeth Vargas, anchor of “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.”

She has conducted high profile interviews with numerous lawmakers and presidential candidates on both sides of the political aisle, including presidential candidates Asa Hutchinson, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Will Hurd, United States Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, Senator J.D. Vance, Rep. Nancy Mace, Rep. Gloria Johnson, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, former Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff, former chief medical adviser to the president Dr. Anthony Fauci, and former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.

Previously, Vargas served as co-anchor of ABC’s “World News Tonight” and hosted the popular newsmagazine show “20/20” for 15 years. She also hosted “America’s Most Wanted” on Fox TV and helmed “A&E Investigates,” a series of documentaries that air on Hulu. She currently anchors “iCrime,” a half-hour syndicated crime series broadcast on WPIX-TV in New York and other stations nationwide.

The town hall will be followed by a special edition of “Cuomo,” as well as an encore presentation of the event that will be available at 11 p.m. ET.