NFL Fines 49ers’ Nick Bosa $11K for Wearing MAGA Hat During Postgame Interview

The NFL has fined San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa $11,255 for disrupting a postgame on-field interview while wearing and pointing to a “Make America Great Again” hat. The incident came following the Niners 30-24 home win against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 27.

According to a source, @NFL fined Nick Bosa the grand total of $11,255 for butting into TV interview wearing MAGA hat. Technically, league considering it a uniform violation. Realistically, merely a slap on the wrist. — Jarrett Bell (@JarrettBell) November 9, 2024

NFL journalist Jarrett Bell noted that while the league appeared to consider the hat a “rule violation,” the reality is that it is “merely a slap on the wrist.”

Wearing the hat violated Rule 5, section 4, article 8 of the NFL rulebook. The passage under “Personal Messages” explains “players are prohibited from wearing, displaying, or otherwise conveying personal messages either in writing or illustration, unless such message has been approved in advance by the League office” during any point at which a “player is visible to the stadium and television audience” — including pre- and postgame interviews.

The rule also states, “The League will not grant permission for any club or player to wear, display, or otherwise convey messages, through helmet decals, arm bands, jersey patches, mouthpieces, or other items afﬁxed to game uniforms or equipment, which relate to political activities or causes, other non-football events, causes or campaigns, or charitable causes or campaigns.”

Quarterback Brock Purdy, tight end George Kittle and running back Isaac Guerendo were being interviewed following the 49ers’ win over the Dallas Cowboys when Bosa walked behind Purdy and made a motion toward his hat on camera. He then walked out of the frame, which prompted NBC’s Melissa Stark to say, “Alright, Nick Bosa with a message there.”

On Wednesday, Bosa told reporters any associated fine would “be well worth it.” He added that he had “a good time” watching the election and said, “I don’t think my position on speaking about it is going to change. Clearly, the nation spoke. And we got what we got.”

Bosa has a five-year contract with the 49ers for $170 million, averaging about $34 million a year.