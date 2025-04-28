Shedeur Sanders’ Prank Caller During Draft Was an NFL Coach’s Son

As he awaited news of when and where he’d be drafted in this year’s NFL Draft, quarterback Shedeur Sanders received a phone call from the New Orleans Saints to a phone number he’d set up specifically for the event. The call was revealed to be a prank, and on Sunday the son of an NFL coach publicly apologized for antagonizing Sanders in this way.

The Falcons released a statement Sunday that explained what happened in a statement shared on social media. Jax Ulbrich, the 21-year-old son of defensive coordinator Jason Ulbrich, also issued an apology on Instagram.

“The Atlanta Falcons do not condone this behavior and send our sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family, who we have been in contact with to apologize to, as well as facilitate an apology directly from Jax to the Sanders family,” the team wrote in part. “We have also been in contact with the NFL and will continue to cooperate fully with any inquiries we may receive from the NFL league office. We are thoroughly reviewing all protocols, and updating if necessary to help prevent an incident like this from happening again.”

Falcons’ statement on the involvement of defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son, Jax, in the draft weekend prank call to Shedeur Sanders: pic.twitter.com/PgSxURroaY — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2025

“On Friday night I made a tremendous mistake,” Jax wrote in his apology. “Shedeur, what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing, and shameful. I’m so sorry I took away from your moment, it was selfish and childish. I could never imagine getting ready to celebrate one of the greatest moments of your life and I made a terrible mistake and messed with that moment.”

The call was streamed live by the Sanders team and shared in a video uploaded by a friend of Jax Ulbrich. He pretended to be an executive from New Orleans and told Sanders, who at one point was expected to be drafted in the first round and even as a top 5 pick of the night before he fell to the fifth round toward the draft’s end, that he would need to wait “longer” before he was drafted.

The NFL also opened an investigation into the phone call.

The Sanders family has yet to comment publicly on the prank call and Deion Sanders’ management team have not replied to TheWrap’s request for comment.