NFL Football Holds Off New Film & TV Releases as the No. 1 Thing Audiences Are Most Excited About | Chart

What are the entertainment offerings that consumers are most excited about? It’s a question that marketers, distributors, advertisers and media publications are always asking.

ScreenShare, a data partnership between Screen Engine/ASI and TheWrap, tracks the Top 10 most-mentioned entertainment options every week and whether each has gained or lost momentum compared to the prior week. The chart lives on the Data & Analysis page of the WrapPRO Members Hub.

“NFL Football” holds the top spot as the season opened last Thursday with the Eagles’ Sept. 4 victory over the Cowboys. “Wednesday” moves up to No. 2 following the Sept. 3 release of the second half of its second season. “The Conjuring: Last Rites” climbs to No. 3 with its sensational Sept. 5 theatrical debut. Anticipation for “Wicked: For Good” lifts the title two spots to No. 4, nearly two months ahead of its highly anticipated release. “Superman” drops three positions to round out the top five.

“Stranger Things” slips one spot to No. 6. “Alien: Earth” debuts at No. 7 as the first season airs on Hulu. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” eases down to No. 8 as its current season nears its Sept. 17 conclusion. College Football enters the rankings at No. 9 as its season gets underway and “Dexter: Resurrection” holds steady at No. 10 with its series finale this past weekend.

Weekly Top 10 (Aug. 30 – Sept. 5)