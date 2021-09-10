Rob Gronkowski

Getty

NBC’s 2021 NFL Kickoff Game Grows Audience 20% From Last Year

by | September 10, 2021 @ 1:00 PM

Tom Brady’s still got it

NBC couldn’t have asked for a better way to kick off the 2021 NFL season than last night’s game between the Dallas Cowboys, “America’s Team,” and the defending Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Piloted by the Tom Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time, the Bucs came back to beat the ‘Boys 31-29 while at home in Tampa Bay, Florida’s Raymond James Stadium. Yes, there were plenty of reasons to fire off that giant pirate ship’s many cannons.

Become a member to read more.

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Tom Brady

How the NFL Has Bucked Recent Ratings Trends | Chart
pentagon 9/11

Inside the Pentagon’s Secret Post-9/11 Summit With Hollywood A-Listers (Exclusive)
Hollywood After 9/11

How 9/11 Changed Hollywood – And Is ‘Still Grappling’ With the Terror Attacks 20 Years Later
Lucifer

‘Lucifer': Inside the Twice-Canceled Show’s Hell of a Ride to a Heavenly End
ABC Women of 9:11

ABC’s ‘Women of 9/11’ Special Ranks Behind Just ‘AGT’ and ‘Big Brother’ in Total Viewers
TIFF Toronto Film Festival Curtain Raiser Split

Toronto Market Preview: Demand Is High but Films Are Scarce Due to COVID and Pre-Festival Sales
nielsen logo large

Nielsen CEO Admits ‘We Haven’t Been Perfect’ Following Suspension of Ratings Accreditation
elizabeth holmes

Can Elizabeth Holmes’ Domestic Abuse Defense Work in Theranos Fraud Trial? | Analysis
Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America

This Year’s Box Office Is Still Off by 72% From 2019 – Can Fall Bring a Turnaround? | Charts
Bachelor in Paradise

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Heats Up in Ratings

Are Fears Over Facebook and Other Big Tech Companies Overblown? | Video