NFL+ Raises Prices for Expanded Service Including NFL Network and NFL Redzone

The streamer will cost $6.99 per month, with the premium tier rising to $14.99

NFL+ has raised its prices amid an expansion of its streaming service, which will now include streams of NFL Network and NFL RedZone, the streamer announced Thursday.

The streaming service’s basic plan will now cost $6.99 month or $49.99/year while its premium tier hikes its price to $14.99/month or $99.99/year. In addition to the offerings on NFL+, the premium level will include ad-free full and condensed game replays across devices as well as Coaches Film.

With the expansion of its direct-to-consumer business, NFL+ subscribers across the U.S. will now be able to access a live stream of NFL Network and NFL RedZone in addition to live out-of-market preseason games, live local and national audio and NFL Films’ archives, among other features. The streaming service also provides phone and tablet access to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games, as well as 8 exclusive live games this season.

“We launched NFL+ last season to further grow our direct relationship with millions of fans,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “The response was excellent. And as we embark on the second season of NFL+, we are excited to add NFL Network and NFL RedZone and provide greater access to football content for NFL fans everywhere.”

Hosted by Scott Hanson and produced by NFL Network, NFL RedZone spotlights highlights of touchdowns and big moments on the field on Sunday afternoons during the regular season, shifting across several games as they happen.

The NFL Network livestream will give subscribers year-round access to the biggest happenings in the League, including the NFL Scouting Combine and NFL Draft, to training camps and Preseason, Regular Season, Playoffs, Pro Bowl as well as the infamous Super Bowl.

While NFL Network and NFL RedZone join NFL+’s offerings, the program and network will continue to be distributed across cable, satellite, telco and streaming pay television providers.

