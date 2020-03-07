Nicholas Tucci, ‘You’re Next’ and ‘Channel Zero’ Star, Dies at 38

Actor Nicholas Tucci, whose credits include “You’re Next,” “Ramy” and “Daredevil,” has died. He was 38.

In a statement on Facebook, Tucci’s father said he passed away on March 3 at the Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut.

“Nick chose to keep his illness private so that he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible,” the statement read. “In the last year, he was able to audition, go on location, and continue the work he loved so much.”

“To those of you in the film, television, and theater communities… thank you for guiding, encouraging, and supporting Nick,” the statement continued. “To those of you who enjoyed Nick’s work on the screen and stage… thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all… thank you for your gift of friendship to my son.”

Tucci, a Middletown, Connecticut native, is perhaps best known for his role in the 2011 horror film “You’re Next.” His other credits also include “Pose,” “Homeland,” “Quantico,” “Channel Zero” and “The Ranger”.” Before his death, he was in post-production on three films, including “Ten Minutes to Midnight,” “Come Home” and “Ballad of a Hustler.”

The family statement did not mention any memorial plans for Tucci.

See the full statement below.