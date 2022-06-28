Nick Nemeroff, Canadian Comedian, Dies at 32

Canadian comic Nick Nemeroff has died. He was 32.

The news was posted to Nemeroff’s Instagram and Twitter pages on Monday, June 27. The cause of death was not revealed.

It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff. pic.twitter.com/JY4jSErfi9 — Nick Nemeroff (@nicknemeroff) June 27, 2022

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved brother Nick Nemeroff,” the posts read. “Nick’s dedication to standup comedy was formidable, and produced amazing results. He drew acclaim in Canada and the US, becoming both a ‘comic’s comic’ and a hit with crowds who were enamoured [sic] by his unique cadence, labyrinthine deadpan, and fresh take on misdirection-driven comedy.”

The statement continued: “If Nick was on a comedy show, he was guaranteed to leave with new fans. And he deserved to, because comedy was, in many ways, his life. Endlessly sweet, supportive of others, humble about his many skills and achievements, Nick lived his life doing what he loved, and that is how he will be remembered. RIP Nick. We love you.”

“Saturday Night Live” stars Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman expressed condolences in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“One of the greats,” Fineman commented. Sherman wrote, “Funniest sweetest guy ever.”

Raised in Montreal-West, Nemeroff attended the Royal West Academy and went on to graduate from the Radio and Television program at Toronto Metropolitan University, formerly known as Ryerson. He performed on “Conan” before he turned 30, and he was featured in multiple TV tapings, most recently on CTV’s Roast Battle Canada. His stand-up album, “The Pursuit of Comedy Has Ruined My Life,” earned him several Juno Award nominations last year.

Nemeroff’s obituary page asks that donations in his memory be made to Planned Parenthood, as that was one of Nemeroff’s final acts.

“One of the last things Nick did was to donate money to Planned Parenthood,” the page states. “As such, in lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Planned Parenthood chapter of your choice.”

Nemeroff is survived by his parents Howard and Joanne, siblings and spouses Davida and Josh, Alex and Tracy Nemeroff and their children Ora, Imogene, Leo and Marina.