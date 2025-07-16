Nick Offerman Channels His Inner Ron Swanson to Sound the Alarm on Trump Defunding National Parks | Video

Just days after publicly debunking the idea that “Parks and Recreation” character Ron Swanson would have voted for Donald Trump, Nick Offerman channeled his old character once more on Tuesday night, hitting up “The Daily Show” to call out the president’s continued defunding of national parks.

“I have several undeniable loves in my life,” Offerman prefaced. “The oaky notes of a barrel-aged whiskey, an old-fashioned plumb bob dangling over a red cedar plank, my blushing bride’s hoo-ha, and of course, America’s national parks.”

That’s why, he explained, it pains him to see those parks having their staffs and funding cut. According to one news clip, scientists now have to help clean toilets at said parks.

“This is a huge mistake. No scientist has the strength to clean the skid marks of a man who’s been eating beans and campfire hot dogs for the past three days!” Offerman joked. “They’re weak.”

In Trump’s recently passed tax bill, which also kicks millions off their healthcare and extends tax cuts for the wealthy, $267 million was stripped from national parks.

But, to try and help the government make money, the president intends to increase the price of admission to the parks — specifically for people from a foreign country. The move is expected to bring $90 million to the Department of Interior’s budget.

“Let me get this straight, Mr. President,” Offerman said seriously. “You cut $267 million to get back $90 million. Now, I’m no mathematician, but I believe that’s called sh–ting the bed. But then again, I didn’t go to Wharton Business College.”

The actor then pointed out that the national parks do in fact help the economy, playing a news report that noted national parks brought a record $55.6 billion to the U.S. economy in 2023, and supported more than 415,000 jobs. Plus, the parks make for an easy destination for families.

“That is the true miracle of our national parks,” Offerman said. “It is an affordable vacation that everyone can take inside our own borders, whether you’re traveling with your family or abandoning your constituents during a crisis.”

The actor was, of course, making a dig at Texas senator Ted Cruz, who was on vacation once again when historic and devastating floods hit his state.

To wrap up his time, Offerman reiterated that national parks are part of what makes America great, and should be funded as such.

“Because let’s face it, America without its national parks is like McDonald’s without the hamburgers,” he said. “You can still go there, I guess, but at that point it’s kind of just a bathroom.”

You can watch Offerman’s full speech in the video above.