Comedy power couple Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally will host the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

“We are sincerely excited to be hosting the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards,” the couple said in a joint statement announcing the news. “We hope to get a little rowdy, but it’ll mainly be legitimate cinematic discourse. Although, with the two of us involved, it’s more likely to be intercourse. Either way it’ll be legit.”

Offerman and Mullally are both acclaimed actors, known best for their iconic sitcom roles. Mullally starred for 11 seasons as Karen Walker on “Will & Grace,” while Offerman was a staple on “Parks and Rec” as Ron Swanson.

The couple has also joined comedy forces to tour the U.S. and U.K. with their show “Summer of 69: No Apostrophe.” They are the co-authors of “The New York Times” best-selling book “The Greatest Love Story Ever Told.”

In a statement Thursday, Film Independent President Josh Welsh called Mullally and Offerman “the dream team.”

“Why have just one host when you can have two? We’re delighted to have Megan and Nick onboard to bring the magic back to the beach,” Welsh said. “I can’t wait to see what they have in store for us!”

Offerman and Mullally are taking up the mantle from past hosts including Melissa Villaseñor, Aubrey Plaza, Nick Kroll and John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and Kumail Nanjiani, Fred Armisen and Kristen Bell, Patton Oswalt, Andy Samberg, Joel McHale, Sarah Silverman, Samuel L. Jackson, Queen Latifah and John Waters.

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards will take place at 5 p.m. on March 6 in Santa Monica. The show will air on IFC and stream on AMC+.