An independent video journalist doing a live-shot from Maui on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” was confronted by a resident who tracked him down and accused him of taking up resources on the wildfire-ravaged island.

Nick Sortor had traveled to Maui to report on the wildfires in Lahaina and was featured as a guest on Bannon’s podcast Saturday. As Sortor spoke, he was approached by a man saying he had been trying to get in touch with the journalist on X.

“You are supposed to be meeting with people here. What victims have you met with?” The resident questioned.

Sortor, taken back by the exchange, told Bannon that “people actually tracked me down.”

“So you are seeing this live right now,” continued the investigative reporter.

“I thought you were staying in a tent,” the Maui resident pointed out. “You are taking up resources.”

“I’m not taking up any resources here,” replied Sortor.

Bannon can be heard telling his control room to “stay with it,” to see how the confrontation plays out on-air.

“I don’t know how you live with yourself, man,” continued the Maui resident. “You see the devastation. You’ve seen the people,” he said, choking up.

“I can see you tearing up because you know how much these people are suffering,” the resident said the Sortor.

When Bannon asked Sortor what was happening, the journalist responded “Dude, I’m getting chased is what’s going on. This is what happened, I ended up getting doxxed.”

The man said Sortor had posted a picture in that exact spot on his first day in Maui.

“I didn’t post a picture of myself,” Sortor said.

“You posted a picture of your location,” the resident continued.

Sortor turned his attention back to Bannon saying “I’m sorry Steve. I am floored right now.”

“That’s okay,” Bannon replied. “Are you safe?”

“I don’t know,” said Sortor. “I don’t even know what to say, to be honest. This is terrifying.”

Right-wing “independent journalist” who flew in to Maui (he also went into E. Palestine) after the fire is confronted by angry residents while live on Steve Bannon’s show, who said he is exploiting them for politics and using up precious resources. pic.twitter.com/hpSIMX9kbH — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 20, 2023

Following the incident, Sortor posted on X that he “took a ‘pause’ from posting last night to allow time for the situation to settle as well as re-focus my efforts on the story out here.”

“But I do NOT want the news coverage to be focused on me,” Sortor wrote.