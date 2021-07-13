Nickelodeon Launches ‘All-Star Brawl’ and Gamers Are All-In on Nigel Thornberry (Video)

Who doesn’t want to see classic animated characters pummel each other in no-holds-barred contact? Apparently not Nickelodeon, who announced the fighting game, “Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl” led by none other than Nigel Thornberry from “The Wild Thornberrys.”

Fulfilling the dream of many a nostalgic millennial, the game features all the regular suspects from shows like “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Rugrats,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” and “Ren & Stimpy,” with more to come.

The reveal trailer for the video game, featured at the top of this story, drew comparisons to the popular Super Smash Bros. series, and developers are likely hoping that the sales will have similarities to the long-running franchise as well.

A partial list of characters from the game included:

Michelangelo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Leonardo (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles)

Nigel Thornberry (The Wild Thornberrys)

Powdered Toast Man (Ren & Stimpy)

SpongeBob SquarePants (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Sandy Cheeks (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Patrick Star (SpongeBob SquarePants)

Oblina (Aaahh!!! Real Monsters)

Lucy Loud (The Loud House)

Lincoln Loud (The Loud House)

Helga (Hey Arnold!)

Reptar (Rugrats)

Zim (Invader Zim)

Danny Phantom (Danny Phantom)

Judging by Twitter’s response, just unearthing the names of some of cartoons involved was enough to transport users into a playful recollection of their favorite characters, such as Nigel Thornberry from “The Wild Thornberrys,” who unwittingly became the face of the entire project.

Smash fans are obliterated



Enjoy your 10000 anime sword guys and legacy fighting game characters, I will main Nigel Thornberry and you will all seethe pic.twitter.com/CDHmJeI0tv — Gus | ˢᵘᵇⁿᵃᵘᵗᶦᶜᵃ ᴮᵉˡᵒʷ ᶻᵉʳᵒ (@guscraw) July 13, 2021

saw Nigel Thornberry trending and got scared for a sec pic.twitter.com/b7VHC3yq2U — CONEY (@CONEY) July 13, 2021

Thinking about how some grown-ass 20-something playing Nigel Thornberry is gonna make a 13 year old SpongeBob player cry real tears by beating their ass online in the new Nickelodeon game — Vantasia | She/Her | 19 (@Vanta_FGC) July 13, 2021

You can make Nigel Thornberry fight Frickin Reptar. This game is perfection by default https://t.co/fAR6cjNrNY — Sparks the Echidna – Jr Sol Knight (@SparksEchidna) July 13, 2021

It’s Winter 2021 and you get down-air spiked by Nigel Thornberry.



Life is good https://t.co/6ZtoSotJSA — MrArcaos (@MrArcaos) July 13, 2021

All-Star Brawl will also include 20 levels based on Nickelodeon shows, along with single player and multiplayer modes, with support for up to four players. The game is slated to come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in Fall 2021.