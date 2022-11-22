Keke Palmer, Drew Barrymore, Tinashe and more stars are set to appear during Nickelodeon’s upcoming holiday special, “The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming… Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay,” which will air on the youth-oriented network on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.

Hosted by Alaya High of Nick’s “That Girl Lay Lay” series (now in its second season), the special is set to feature “slime, surprises, singing, dancing, special celebrity appearances and musical performances, culminating in the grand finale — an epic Christmas Tree Sliming.”

Per the show’s logline: “In ‘The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming… Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay,’ Lay Lay accidentally zaps Santa’s sleigh out of the sky. The show must go on! If Santa can’t deliver presents, Christmas will be cancelled unless Lay Lay, her celebrity friends and Nick stars help Santa fix the sleigh and save Christmas.”

Courtesy of Nickelodeon

In addition to celebrity appearances from Barrymore and Palmer, musical performancers include host That Girl Lay Lay, Tinashe, Pentatonix and Good NEWZ Girls. Additional stars set to attend include Hayley Kiyoko, Elsa Majimbo and Boss Baby Brody, as well as Nick stars Isaiah Crews, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green, Young Dylan, the cast of “Danger Force” (Terrence Little Gardenhigh, Havan Flores, Dana Heath, Luca Luhan), Squishy Dumplings, Lincoln Loud (Bentley Griffin) and Clyde McBride (Jaeden White).

“The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming… Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay” is executive produced by Guy Carrington (Primetime Emmy Awards, Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Sports) and Ashley Edens (Primetime Emmy Awards, Dancing with the Stars). Production of the special for Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, executive vice president of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Unscripted & Digital Franchise Studio; Paul J. Medford, VP of Unscripted Current Series; and Luke Wahl, VP of Creative Unscripted. Done+Dusted is the production company in association with Nickelodeon Productions.

That Girl Lay Lay (High) is a social media star and hip-hop prodigy. She went viral at 11, with her smash hits “Mama” and “Supersize XL” amassing more than 100 million combined views on YouTube to date. At 15, she’s tackling television with her self-titled Nick comedy “That Girl Lay Lay.”