Nickelodeon Orders Two New Virtually Produced Series to Air This Summer

“Group Chat: The Show” and “Game Face” orders come as networks search for new content amid the pandemic

| May 6, 2020 @ 9:00 AM
Nickelodeon logo

Nickelodeon has given the green light to two new remotely produced unscripted series set to air this summer, the kids network announced Wednesday.

The pop culture talk show “Group Chat: The Show” will be first to debut on May 23, followed by the celebrity guessing game show “Game Face” on June 13.

“‘Group Chat: The Show’ and ‘Game Face’ will bring together kids’ favorite celebrities and topics in a format meant to live across all Nickelodeon screens,” said Ashley Kaplan, senior vice president, Digital Studios. “The virtual filming of these shows will provide the fun escape kids crave, but also let them know that we understand what they’re going through and are listening to what they have to say.”

Also Read: 'PAW Patrol: The Movie' Set for August 2021 Release at Paramount

Hosted by “Side Hustle” stars Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels, each episode will see the duo joined by Hayley LeBlanc and other fan-favorite stars to “talk about the hottest trend topics of the week based on what kids are currently discussing across social media, play games and compete in challenges–all via video chat.”

“Game Face” will hide celebrities’ true identities behind animated filters and voice changers, challenging a panel of stars to figure out who it is via wacky clues. No host has been announced for the show, but remote production is scheduled to being this month.

Production on both shows is overseen by Kaplan, Digital Studios vice president Luke Wahl and Paul J. Medford, Nickelodeon’s vice president of unscripted current series.

