Actress Ruby Rose (“The Collective,” “Batwoman”) has mistakenly been tossed into the whirlwind of drama between rappers Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion. The Queens rapper’s fan base sent Rose death threats, thinking the actress was rapper Rubi Rose, who threw shots at Minaj on Sunday.

What would hip-hop be without a good ol’ rap beef now and again? The latest feud has taken flame like a dungeon dragon and swept Ruby Rose right into the mix. She took to Instagram Monday to clarify that she isn’t the person the Barbz are looking for.

“I have a ‘Y’ in my name, not an ‘I’. Never thought I’d see the day when I was being flooded with death threats for involvement in a rap beef,” Rose wrote in an Instagram story.

“I do not post about rappers on my Close Friends story. I assure you my Close Friends list is never used for anything but more dog photos. I don’t know much about the inner workings of the rap world, period,” Rose continued. “I toured with Nicki for her whole Australian tour and I have never met Megan but she also seems great.”

Rose’s words come after rapper Rubi Rose allegedly drilled into Minaj over the weekend on her Close Friends Instagram stories, which someone seemingly leaked.

“Nicki Minaj evil as f–k,” Rubi Rose allegedly wrote. “Only option to marry was a pedophile, b–h evil, pretty in the fact but body botched as f–k , evil spirit ass b–h / old as f–k tryna keep up, ozempic really saved her big back self. Beefing with these young girls so lame, b–h washed…..youre 40…. Take care of papa and your drug addiction.”

Rubi has yet to confirm or deny if she made the post in question.

Rapper Rubi Rose (Getty Images)

Ruby Rose’s representation did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

And @RubiRose don’t say it on Close Friends SAY IT WIT YA CHEST



The word gone get back anyways🥴.. mentioning Nicki’s CHILD?! Aight bet. pic.twitter.com/mZyvLNkMez — Khalil (@SleezeMaraj) January 27, 2024

The alleged remarks from Rubi were connected to Minaj and Megan’s ongoing spat. On Friday, Megan released her latest single “Hiss,” which seemingly stood as the Houston hottie’s response to several people who she felt have been attacking her publicly.

“I just want to kick this s–t off by saying ‘F–k, y’all!’ I ain’t gotta clear my name on a motherf–n’ thing. Every time I get mentioned, one of y’all b–h ass n–s get 24 hours of attention,” Megan says in the intro to the song. “I’m finna get this s–t off my chest and lay it to rest, let’s go.”

On the track, Megan seemingly took a shot at Minaj’s husband Kenny Petty, who was convicted in 1995 and served a four-year prison sentence for first-degree attempted rape of a 16-year-old. In 2022, Petty was sentenced to three years of probation after admitting to fail to register as a sex offender in California, which was part of his plea deal upon his release.

“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law,” Megan rapped, seemingly referring to Petty’s past. Megan’s Law is named after 7-year-old Megan Kanka, who was raped and killed by a known child molester named Jesse Timmendequas, who’d moved across the street from Kanka’s family without them knowing his background.

Things got realer once Minaj caught wind of the line. She clapped back with a track of her own, “Big Foot.” The song referenced the injury Megan sustained after being shot by rapper Tory Lanez.

Minaj released her song Sunday, and since then, the internet has shifted folks into their respective fan bases: Megan’s Hotties vs. Nicki’s Barbz. Check out some of the responses below.

