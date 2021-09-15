Nicki Minaj Says She’s in ‘Twitter Jail’ Over COVID Comments – She’s Not

Nicki Minaj may say she’s in “Twitter jail” after her comments this week about the COVID-19 vaccine but Twitter says the claim, much like the idea that the vaccine makes you impotent, is not true.

The rapper posted on her Instagram on Wednesday, writing, “I’m in Twitter jail y’all. They didn’t like what I was saying over there on that block, I guess … Asking questions is OK. I like being fkng dumb. Then boom. Can’t tweet.”

She also went on Instagram Live and said she “will never use Twitter again.”

In response to her allegations, a rep for Twitter told TheWrap, “Twitter did not take any enforcement action on the account referenced.”

Minaj has been a COVID talking point for days since she took to social media and gave her “reason” for not getting vaccinated ahead of Monday night’s Met Gala (which she skipped as a result of the vaccine requirement for attendees).

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe,” she wrote.

Then she took things in a place no one saw coming, writing, “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied.”

That claim made such waves that Dr. Anthony Fauci himself had to publicly shoot down the false claim.

“The answer to that is a resounding no,” Fauci said when asked about that claim by CNN’s Jake Tapper. “There is no evidence that it happens, nor is there any mechanistic reason to imagine that it would happen. So the answer to your question is no.”

He later added, “There is a lot of misinformation, mostly on social media, and the only way we know to counter mis- and disinformation is to provide a lot of correct information and to essentially debunk these kinds of claims, which may be innocent on her part — I’m not blaming her for anything — but she should be thinking twice about propagating information that really has no basis as except a one-off anecdote, and that’s not what science is all about.”