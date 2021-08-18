Samantha Who? Nicole Ari Parker Rounds Out ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot’s Core Four

“And Just Like That…” the “Sex and the City” revival has completed its fashionable foursome.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared photos from the set of the upcoming HBO Max series with longtime costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis literally embracing new addition Nicole Ari Parker.

“Oh so fine. I’d sing along to 70’s love songs with this trio deep into any night,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I’ll see you ladies tomorrow!”

Parker reposted her costar’s photo, adding, “These Beautiful Beings” and four lipstick emojis. “Thank you #SJP for holding the whole place together on such a long hot night.”

Known for her roles on “Empire” and “Chicago PD,” Parker officially joined the cast last month. She will play a character named Lisa Todd Wexley, who is described as “a Park Avenue mother of three.” She’s also said to be closely linked to the OG trio.

“And Just Like That” will follow the lives of Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Davis) as they navigate love, friendships, and life in their 50s.

Kim Cattrall has famously opted not to return for the reboot. So it appears that, while Parker’s character will serve as the friend group’s fourth member at times, she is in no way replacing Samantha Jones. And really, who could?

Fans of the iconic HBO series can also look forward to seeing veterans like Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler reprise their original roles.

Besides Parker, other newcomers include Sara Ramírez, who will play a queer, nonbinary stand-up comedian and podcaster who often invites Carrie on their show as well as Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman.

Although HBO Max has yet to announce a premiere date, “And Just Like That” is shooting now in New York City.