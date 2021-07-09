Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Are Back in First Official Photo from ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

The world’s favorite fashionable New Yorkers are back. Production on the “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That…” has begun in New York City, with an official photo from the set of the hotly anticipated HBO Max series to prove it.

Below, see the first look at Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis reprising their roles as Miranda Hobbes, Carrie Bradshaw and Charlotte York, respectively.

HBO Max

The trio is looking better than ever; just a little older and wiser than how we left them in 2010’s “Sex and the City 2.” Actually, scratch “wiser” — because according to the show’s synopsis, Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte may still have much to learn in life and love.

The new chapter of the iconic HBO series follows the women as they navigate the complicated realities of life and friendship in their 50s. What we know beyond this is that Chris Noth is back to reprise his role as Mr. Big, which already screams “complicated,” at least for Carrie. But Noth isn’t the only returning cast member, as Willie Garson (who plays Stanford Blatch) and Mario Cantone (Anthony Marentino) are also confirmed stars. Noticeably absent, however, is Kim Cattrall, aka Samantha Jones, who is not returning.

Created by Darren Star, the original “Sex and the City” aired from 1998 to 2004. It was followed by a popular film in 2008 and then a not-so-popular sequel. After years of speculation, Parker confirmed in January that a 10-episode revival series was, in fact, happening. A premiere date for “And Just Like That…” has yet to be announced.