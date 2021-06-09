‘Sex and the City’ Sequel Series at HBO Max Adds 4 More Returning Characters

HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That…” has added four actors from the original series.

David Eigenberg and Evan Handler will reprise their roles as Miranda’s (Cynthia Nixon) husband Steve Brady and Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) husband Harry Goldenblatt, respectively. Willie Garson will also return as Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) best friend Stanford Blatch, as will Mario Cantone as event planner Anthony Marentino.

“Everyone at ‘And Just Like That…’ is thrilled to be able to continue the storylines of these beloved ‘Sex and the City’ characters with the actors who made them so lovable,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

The actors join original “Sex and the City” stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Chris Noth as well as franchise newcomer Sara Ramírez. Kim Cattrall, who rounded out “Sex and the City’s” original ensemble as Samantha Jones, will not be returning.

“And Just Like That” will follow Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Production is scheduled to begin in New York this summer.

In addition to King, Parker, Davis and Nixon, executive producers on the series include Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi.