After months of speculation and contradictory reports, Chris Noth has officially joined the cast of HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” sequel series “And Just Like That,” the streamer announced Wednesday.

Noth will reprise his role as Mr. Big, Sarah Jessica Parker’s on-screen love interest from the original HBO series’ six seasons and two follow-up movies.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Chris again on ‘And Just Like That…’ How could we ever do a new chapter of the ‘Sex And The City’ story without our Mr. Big?” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement.

Noth’s potential involvement in the series has been the subject of much speculation since the revival was first announced. Page Six initially reported back in February that Noth would not appear on the show, though the actor himself later cast doubt on that reporting in an Instagram post.

Noth joins original “Sex and the City” stars Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, as well as recently announced franchise newcomer Sara Ramírez. Kim Cattrall, who rounded out “Sex and the City’s” original ensemble as Samantha Jones, will not be returning.

“And Just Like That” will follow Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. Production is scheduled to begin in New York this summer.

In addition to King, Parker, Davis and Nixon, executive producers on the series include Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi.